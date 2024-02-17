This “Pretty” $18 Trader Joe’s Plant Find Is So Gorgeous for Spring

According to Trader Joe’s official care instructions (as captured in @trader.joes.plants’ post), you should make sure to place your Madagascar Jasmine plant in the brightest indirect light possible and ensure that it gets late afternoon shade in the summer. Make sure to maintain even soil moisture and ensure proper drainage, watering once the top inch of soil becomes slightly dry (once per week is a good rule of thumb). In terms of temperature, maintain a temperature between 70 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, misting the plant occasionally and fertilizing it roughly every two weeks.



For only $17.99, you can add a stunning tropical arch to your home in preparation for spring.