Trader Joe’s Is Selling a $6 Garden Find That’s Perfect for Spring
Succulents are excellent starter plants for anyone experimenting with their newly-discovered green thumb because succulents are so easy to take care of. And if you’ve successfully kept one of two of these desert-dwelling plants alive and thriving for a while now, then it might be time to dip your toes into an entire mini succulent garden. Trader Joe’s has a delightful little terracotta pot filled with succulents for sale in its plant section, and for just $6, it’s an excellent level-up for new succulent fanatics.
“Came across these mini succulent gardens at such a great price and had to get one,” the caption of a recent Trader Joe’s Plants Instagram post reads. “These all contain calandiva along with echeveria — both super easy to care for! Note: Not [pet] friendly, unfortunately.”
“I got one — please give me any tips on keeping it alive,” one person commented on the post.
Calandiva, which is the flowering succulent you see in the Trader Joe’s post, thrives in pots. Its blooms can last up to eight weeks, and it won’t shrivel up and die on you if you miss a watering or two. In fact, you only want to water both calandiva and echeveria when their soil is completely dry. And because these plants don’t like to stay wet, a pot without drainage holes won’t work for these varieties.
The terracotta pots these gardens come in at Trader Joe’s are ideal for succulents because the rough terracotta wicks away any excess moisture, keeping the roots only as moist as they need to be.
Keep your mini succulent garden in an area that receives bright, indirect sunlight. You’ll notice your plants start to get “leggy” if they aren’t receiving enough sun. If this happens, move them closer to the window or to a grow light to keep them from sprouting out.
Pick up one of these adorable mini succulent gardens at Trader Joe’s the next time you’re there to keep growing your green thumb.