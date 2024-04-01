Trader Joe’s Is Selling a $6 Garden Find That’s Perfect for Spring

“I got one — please give me any tips on keeping it alive,” one person commented on the post.



Calandiva, which is the flowering succulent you see in the Trader Joe’s post, thrives in pots. Its blooms can last up to eight weeks, and it won’t shrivel up and die on you if you miss a watering or two. In fact, you only want to water both calandiva and echeveria when their soil is completely dry. And because these plants don’t like to stay wet, a pot without drainage holes won’t work for these varieties.