Trader Joe’s Just Dropped a New Version of the Viral Mini Tote, and It’s So Cute (Just $3!)
The Trader Joe’s mini totes caused a splash when they first dropped, and new designs have consistently sold out. Well, get ready: The latest TJ’s mini tote is about to hit stores, and it might be the cutest design yet.
Trader Joe’s newest mini totes will be available starting June 17 in a striped pattern and pastel colors. I can’t wait to get my hands on one!
What Are the New Trader Joe’s Mini Totes?
Like previous mini tote bags offered by the store, these new striped bags measure 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide, and are made from the same canvas fabric blend as the larger reusable bags you can get from the chain. Each bag comes with an exterior front pocket and a playful striped pattern, and shoppers can choose from pastel-hued shades of pink, blue, green, or brown. According to @gracedanielleyt on TikTok, the bags go on sale on June 17 and will cost $2.99 apiece.
My roommate has one of the older mini tote colorways, and I can confirm it’s both cute and practical. But these new pastel options are, dare I say, even cuter. Previous editions of the Trader Joe’s mini tote have sold out quickly and often involve waiting in line, so you might want to get to your local store early.
Can’t Get a Trader Joe’s Mini Tote? Try These Other Cute Bags
Unless you want to find an online reseller, you can only get these mini tote bags at physical Trader Joe’s locations. If that’s not in the cards for you (or if the bags sell out before you have time to shop for one), you can find similar small canvas totes elsewhere.
L.L. Bean’s open-top Boat and Tote bag is 12 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 6 inches deep (almost the same as the TJ’s tote) and comes with regular or long handles. The mini or small 3 pocket tote bag from Land’s End is also an option — the mini measures 8 inches wide, 3.25 inches deep, and 6 inches high, and the small measures 13.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches deep, and 9 inches high, and you can choose from two strap lengths and add a zip-top if you so desire. Both of these options have the same strappy two-tone design as TJ’s and come in multiple colors, including light pink and pastel blue.