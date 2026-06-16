L.L. Bean’s open-top Boat and Tote bag is 12 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 6 inches deep (almost the same as the TJ’s tote) and comes with regular or long handles. The mini or small 3 pocket tote bag from Land’s End is also an option — the mini measures 8 inches wide, 3.25 inches deep, and 6 inches high, and the small measures 13.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches deep, and 9 inches high, and you can choose from two strap lengths and add a zip-top if you so desire. Both of these options have the same strappy two-tone design as TJ’s and come in multiple colors, including light pink and pastel blue.