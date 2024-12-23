This Trader Joe’s Find Is Perfect for Last-Minute Holiday Decor (It’s Just $3!)
Apply some chapstick and pop a breath mint — Trader Joe’s has plenty of fresh mistletoe for your upcoming holiday party! Grown and hand-harvested in the Pacific Northwest, these delightful sprigs of the iconic Christmastime evergreen are just under $3, and they even come with a sweet red bow to further sell the romantic vibe. These are the perfect last-minute decoration to grab while you’re picking up an iconic Grump Tree.
Did you know that mistletoe has been associated with romance since the 1st century A.D.? Because mistletoe could blossom during winter, the Celtic Druids saw it as a symbol of fertility and vivacity.
However, it wasn’t until the 18th century that mistletoe began being associated with Christmas celebrations. It’s not totally clear how the marrying of the plant and holiday came to be, but the tradition of kissing under mistletoe began among the lower classes in England.
As a plant mistletoe actually looks out for hosts, as it gets most of its nutrients from other plants rather than by way of photosynthesis. It often grows on apple trees, and if you’re interested in growing your own mistletoe, finding a good host is necessary. You can harvest seeds from mistletoe berries, which are only grown by the female plant, and mash them into the bark of the host plant.
It should also be noted that mistletoe is toxic to both humans and animals, so if you grab one of Trader Joe’s mistletoe sprigs, make sure you hang it somewhere where your cats and dogs can’t get to it.
Mistletoe is one of those iconic Christmas decorations that has stuck around for hundreds of years — and for just $3, you can keep the lore going. Head to Trader Joe’s to pick up a sprig ahead of your holiday party, and see who among your guests takes part in the centuries-old tradition.