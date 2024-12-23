This Trader Joe’s Find Is Perfect for Last-Minute Holiday Decor (It’s Just $3!)

It should also be noted that mistletoe is toxic to both humans and animals, so if you grab one of Trader Joe’s mistletoe sprigs, make sure you hang it somewhere where your cats and dogs can’t get to it.



Mistletoe is one of those iconic Christmas decorations that has stuck around for hundreds of years — and for just $3, you can keep the lore going. Head to Trader Joe’s to pick up a sprig ahead of your holiday party, and see who among your guests takes part in the centuries-old tradition.