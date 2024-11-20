This Viral $10 Trader Joe’s Item Is Back in Stores (and It’s Selling Quickly!)

The comments were enough to convince me to search for these trees in stores. When I walked in, there they were, and like on TikTok, they immediately caught my attention. These trees make fantastic holiday decorations. The red and green combo is always a Christmas classic. But after the holidays, you can easily remove the red ribbon and swap the pot to match your home’s style, making it a versatile addition to your decor. You can even plant it outdoors if you have the space.