This Viral $10 Trader Joe’s Item Is Back in Stores (and It’s Selling Quickly!)
One of the most anticipated holiday items at Trader Joe’s is back: the $9.99 Grinch-inspired grump trees. While these trees aren’t actually grumpy, they get their name from their resemblance to a character from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, thanks to their vibrant green color and red ribbon. Grown in California, these trees are lemon-scented, which will add an extra touch of freshness to your home this winter.
I first heard about the tree on TikTok, and the moment I saw the video the colors immediately caught my attention. I quickly scrolled to the comments to see what others had to say. Some of the comments were as follows: “ I bought one 2 years ago and planted it, now it’s sooo tall,” “Sigh okkk I’ll go to Trader Joe’s now 😭,” and “Omg yay … please be in my store 🥺.”
The comments were enough to convince me to search for these trees in stores. When I walked in, there they were, and like on TikTok, they immediately caught my attention. These trees make fantastic holiday decorations. The red and green combo is always a Christmas classic. But after the holidays, you can easily remove the red ribbon and swap the pot to match your home’s style, making it a versatile addition to your decor. You can even plant it outdoors if you have the space.
Not only are these trees super cute, but they’re also fun to watch grow. With the proper care, they’ll thrive and continue to add charm to your space for years to come.
These trees are in high demand, so head over to your nearest Trader Joe’s to grab one!