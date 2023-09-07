Trader Joe’s Olive Trees Are Back for Just $11

As the Trader Joe’s sign in @trader.joes.plants’ photo points out, olive trees are “a symbol of peace, friendship, and rebirth.” And although you can plant them outside as the aforementioned Instagram commenters did, they can live indoors for eight to nine years, according to plant experts. We recommend giving olive trees full sun at least six hours a day, ideally in a sunny, south-facing window. For best results, place your olive tree in soil that drains easily (such as cactus mix), and make sure that your container has drainage holes. Since olive trees are native to the Mediterranean, they’re suited to dry air and can go a while between waterings — just make sure to water them once the top inch of soil in their pot has dried out.



With their sage-colored foliage, olive trees can imbue your home with a minimalist taste of Tuscany. You can pick one up now while they’re just $10.99 at select Trader Joe’s locations. If you’re not near a Trader Joe’s or your local store doesn’t have them in stock, Aldi has them this week for $12, or you can also purchase a similar two-pack set of young olive trees for $22.95 on Amazon.