Aldi Is Selling $12 Olive Trees

If your plant makes it through winter, you might want to consider repotting it into a bigger planter to promote new growth. Add a soil with a variety of nutrients and allow the roots to have space at the bottom of the planter. Although Aldi didn’t confirm if its olive tree is ornamental or a fruit-bearing tree, these tips might give you a chance at having fresh olives in no time. The fruit has a high amount of Vitamin E and other antioxidants, and who doesn’t love olive oil?