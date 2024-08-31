Trader Joe’s $11 Fan-Favorite Plant Is Back for Fall, and You Should “Run, Not Walk” to Get 3

Olive trees are relatively easy to care for. They like a lot of light, so place them in a south-facing window that gets a lot of direct sunlight. Remember, olive trees are native to the dry, hot Mediterranean, so they don’t need to be watered super often. Just give them a good drink when the top inch or so of their soil gets dry. And make sure you’re using a well-draining potting mix and have your tree planted in a pot with drainage holes at the bottom to prevent any root rot.