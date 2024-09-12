I Tried Trader Joe’s Newest $6 Find So You Didn’t Have To (It’s Perfect for Fall!)

Before lighting the candle, I had to smell it. It comes in a small orange tin and has a scent that reminds me of both orange and cinnamon aromas. It wasn’t too strong or overpowering. Once I lit the candle, the smell grew a bit into the room and lasted a few hours as well as the burn — so it’s a small but mighty little candle. On the box, it states that it has a 10-hour burn time, which seems pretty accurate.