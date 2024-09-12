I Tried Trader Joe’s Newest $6 Find So You Didn’t Have To (It’s Perfect for Fall!)
It’s that time of year again! The leaves are changing, and so are the scents in the air. If you’re anything like me, then you love the idea of your home smelling great, especially in the fall. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or Thanksgiving at your place, spicing up your home with a candle and room spray is a great idea.
When I heard that Trader Joe’s released a new Orange and Spice scented room spray and candle for $5.99 each, I couldn’t wait to try. I went to my nearest Trader Joe’s immediately to buy it. I typically don’t purchase pumpkin or orange scented candles, but when Trader Joe’s drops a new product, it’s a must-try for me before it sells out like their viral mini tote bags.
Once I walked in the store, the aroma of cinnamon, oranges, and apples immediately confirmed to me that the item was in stock. I headed straight to the home products aisle, right across the aisle of the new fall snacks.
Before lighting the candle, I had to smell it. It comes in a small orange tin and has a scent that reminds me of both orange and cinnamon aromas. It wasn’t too strong or overpowering. Once I lit the candle, the smell grew a bit into the room and lasted a few hours as well as the burn — so it’s a small but mighty little candle. On the box, it states that it has a 10-hour burn time, which seems pretty accurate.
The room spray comes in a brown bottle, and also had a fresh orange scent. Once I sprayed it, I smelled the aromas instantly but unfortunately, that nice smell didn’t last long.
Shoppers on Reddit also shared that the room spray didn’t last long for them. But at $5.99 I can’t be too mad.
Beside the product I also discovered many other fall items they have released including their vanilla pumpkin hand soap, scented can tin trio, and pumpkin body scrub.
Even if the spray’s scent doesn’t last long, this small but mighty duo is a perfect way to enhance your home, car, or office this fall season.
Remember, these are their limited fall items, so if you’re interested in trying it, head over to your local Trader Joe’s. With all of these new fall products, a trip to Trader Joe’s will have your home smelling lovely.