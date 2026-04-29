Trader Joe’s Dropped a Beloved Decor Gift That’s Sure to Sell Out

It’s ba-ack! Along with bundles of lush pink peony bouquets in the flower section of each store, Trader Joe’s has officially restocked its popular Peony Blossom scented candle for another spring season. If you haven’t yet given the $4 candle a try and you consider yourself a peony fan, then you’re simply missing out. Plus, it makes for a sweet gift for someone in your life you may be celebrating this coming Mother’s Day (wink, wink!).