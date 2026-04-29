Trader Joe’s Dropped a Beloved Decor Gift That’s Sure to Sell Out
It’s ba-ack! Along with bundles of lush pink peony bouquets in the flower section of each store, Trader Joe’s has officially restocked its popular Peony Blossom scented candle for another spring season. If you haven’t yet given the $4 candle a try and you consider yourself a peony fan, then you’re simply missing out. Plus, it makes for a sweet gift for someone in your life you may be celebrating this coming Mother’s Day (wink, wink!).
“Do you like the peony candle?” Shannon Fong from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “It’s very fragrant and gets some mixed reviews, but I do like it!”
“I’m obsessed!!!!!! This is a must-have!” one person commented on Shannon’s post. Another added: “One of my favorites.” And someone else wrote that they bought two; these candles don’t stay stocked for long and won’t be available again until next spring!
Each candle is made with a natural soy wax blend and features a lead-free cotton wick. You get just under 6 ounces of scented wax, which will give you about 20 hours of burn time in total. But you can make the candle last even longer if you use a candle warmer rather than burning it!
Peonies Are the Ultimate Seasonal Candle Scent
If you miss out on the Trader Joe’s version (or just want to put other peony-scented candles to the test!), there are a few highly rated candles to try. The first is Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede scented candle, which comes in four sizes.
The scent is described by its creators as “opulence of an English ballroom adorned with peonies in full bloom,” and reviewers say it fills the room with “amazing scent.” It’s luxurious and makes for a beautiful gift if you want to treat Mom to something high-end.
If you’re looking for something similar to a Trader Joe’s price point, you can also give Bath & Body Works’ Blush Amber & Peony a go. It’s imbued with notes of sweet peony, but blended with warm musk and golden pear to give the scent various layers that make it a bit more complex.
“An absolutely sophisticated and soft amber and peony,” one shopper wrote in their review. “Hands down one of B&BW best spring/summer scents by far. I need to stock up!”
If peony season is your favorite one of the year, then the Peony Blossom candle from Trader Joe’s is about to become an instant favorite. Grab it while it’s available, and it will fill your home with fresh peony scent — whether you have a fresh bouquet or not!
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