Trader Joe’s Pineapple Plants Are Back in Stores

If your Trader Joe’s location sells out of the plants before you get there, you can try your hand at propagating your own. Just buy a pineapple at the store, chop off the leafy top, and place it in some water. You’ll have roots before you know it!



Picking up one of these pineapple plants will definitely give your plant collection that unexpected element. It’s not every day you see a pineapple growing in a pot!