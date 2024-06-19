Trader Joe’s Is Selling a “Super Cute” $6 Plant Find That’s Flying Off Shelves
Ah, the plastic pink flamingo — it may just be the most nostalgic, kitschy, and fun garden ornament out there. The garden flamingo first became popular back in the 1950s and has since solidified itself as a staple in any kitsch-lover’s garden. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s just brought the item back for 2024 with a brand-new twist. The retailer is selling its pink flamingo-inspired planter again, and it’s just as perfectly lovable as the item first was in 2023.
“Summer has officially started over here!” Christy from the Trader Joe’s and Target Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption first posted on June 15. “We had to pick up the flamingo pot with succulent, it’s one of Harper’s favorite animals.” All of the commenters agreed. Shortly after it was posted, the likes and comments rolled in, with people calling the item “super cute,” while others added that the planter is “so adorable.”
Christy noted that you should be careful when taking the sticker off the planter — “It peeled off the paint. Like why couldn’t they put the sticker on the bottom?!” But otherwise, the item is a bona fide summer must-have.
The pink flamingo planters, which are just $5.99 each, come with various, easy-to-care-for succulents planted in them. The best way to keep your succulent happy is by placing your planter in a spot that gets consistent indirect sunlight and watering your plant only when the soil is completely dry — not just at the surface, but all the way through. Overwatering is the main cause of succulent death, so do your best to leave it alone rather than care for it too much.
And if you live in a warm-enough climate, succulents are houseplants that can also thrive outside, especially for the summer (and into fall and winter, depending on where you are). That means you can match your planter to the rest of your pink flamingo-themed decor.
Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to see if these adorable planters are in stock, and long live the pink flamingo!