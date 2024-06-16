Newsletters

Trader Joe’s Has the Cutest New Plants for Just $5 (They’re So Colorful!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts.
Follow
Happy Pride Month! ‘Tis the season of spreading love and showing support for friends and family within the LGBTQ+ community — and so many retailers are getting in on the fun. Trader Joe’s just released an adorable mini rainbow plant pot to celebrate the season, and for just under $5 each, you can grab one for everyone in your friend group.

“Rainbow plants spotted today and they are super cute,” the creator behind the Trader Joe’s New Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “There’s also rainbow colored spotted plants that are also $4.99.”

These feature a plain white background and a simple arched rainbow glazed on top. Each one looks handmade, and no two are the same thanks to the uneven speckling and wood grain motif at the bottom.

“So pretty!” one person commented on the post. Another said, “Happy Pride!”

When shopping for these planters, you can choose from a few different accompanying plants, including a golden cane palm, a philodendron, and a spider plant, among others. Either way, they’re all super easy to care for — just water them when the soil has completely dried and keep them in a spot that receives a good amount of indirect sunlight. It doesn’t take much to keep these guys happy!

As noted by the Trader Joe’s New creator, Trader Joe’s also has a variety of larger speckled rainbow pots in stock, too, which come with flowering kalanchoe plants in different colors. These are low-maintenance tropical plants that love indirect sunlight and well-draining pots. 

Give your houseplant collection some colorful flair with these new rainbow potted plants from Trader Joe’s, and you’ll get to celebrate Pride Month all year long!

