I Can’t Wait to Get My Hands On This $2 Trader Joe’s Grocery Shopping Staple (So Good!)
I’m always looking for ways to be more sustainable in my day-to-day life, whether that means recycling or taking shorter showers, and one of the easiest ways I’ve prioritized going green is in my kitchen. I’ve ditched plastic in favor of using reusable grocery bags, refillable water bottles, and glass food storage containers. But even with those changes, I’ve found myself reusing grocery stores’ plastic produce bags more than I would like. That’s why I’m ready to get my hands on Trader Joe’s new reusable produce bags ASAP.
Trader Joe’s sells dozens of household essentials that shoppers love and reach for every time they’re at the store, and these bags are absolutely going on my list.
For only $1.99, the popular grocery brand is selling a two-pack of these reusable produce bags, which are made from a lightweight recycled polyester mesh that I know will last me so much longer than the plastic grocery produce bags I end up throwing out after just one use.
The bags come in two sizes: one smaller 11.8” x 13.4” bag and one larger 11.8” x 16.9” bag. No matter how big the fruits and veggies on your grocery list are, these are easy to stash inside any larger shopping bags for easy transportation to and from the store. Plus, they store well in any closet or pantry when they’re not in use without creating any extra clutter.
Sadly, Trader Joe’s doesn’t currently offer online shopping options or delivery, so you’ll have to head to your local store to snag a set of reusable produce bags if you want them. However, you can get a similar set of reusable produce bags from The Container Store.
While you’ll have to pay the slightly higher price tag of $9.99 (although they go on sale often), this set comes with three bags instead of two and includes one large 14” x 18” bag and two medium 11” x 14” bags. Not sure about you, but I think this deal is too good to pass up.