I Can’t Wait to Get My Hands On This $2 Trader Joe’s Grocery Shopping Staple (So Good!)

I’m always looking for ways to be more sustainable in my day-to-day life, whether that means recycling or taking shorter showers, and one of the easiest ways I’ve prioritized going green is in my kitchen. I’ve ditched plastic in favor of using reusable grocery bags, refillable water bottles, and glass food storage containers. But even with those changes, I’ve found myself reusing grocery stores’ plastic produce bags more than I would like. That’s why I’m ready to get my hands on Trader Joe’s new reusable produce bags ASAP.