Trader Joe’s “Happy Seedling” Starter Plant Is the Perfect Easy-Grow Option

If you’re new to the world of plants, then it may be overwhelming to know where to start in terms of choosing the right starter houseplant. Luckily Trader Joe’s is here to help you begin your journey. TJ’s just began selling a little plant called the “Happy Seedling,” which is designed to be the perfect starter plant. These plants are easy to care for and adorable to look at, thanks to the little happy pot they’re planted in.