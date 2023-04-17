Trader Joe’s “Happy Seedling” Starter Plant Is the Perfect Easy-Grow Option
If you’re new to the world of plants, then it may be overwhelming to know where to start in terms of choosing the right starter houseplant. Luckily Trader Joe’s is here to help you begin your journey. TJ’s just began selling a little plant called the “Happy Seedling,” which is designed to be the perfect starter plant. These plants are easy to care for and adorable to look at, thanks to the little happy pot they’re planted in.
The Happy Seedling plants are going for just under $6 and give new plant parents a variety of options to choose from. You can go super simple with a spider plant, try your hand at caring for vines with pothos, or see how well you can grow a fern with a rabbit-foot fern.
“So adorable!” the caption of an April 13 @whats_in_your_cart Instagram post reads. It’s definitely going to be hard not to pick up all the Happy Seedlings available.
Depending on your Trader Joe’s location, there may be other Happy Seedling varieties available. Each one comes with a tag that reads “A plant today grows a better tomorrow” and is planted in an earthy-looking pot with a smiley face and two cute feet.
The pots are also randomly etched with tiny little flowers.
Even if you’re not new to plant life, the Happy Seedlings are hard to resist. Head to your local Trader Joe’s to see what kinds of easy-care starter plants they have available and make your day that much brighter.