Trader Joe’s Staghorn Ferns Are Back on Shelves
Last January, Joanna Gaines impressed shoppers at Magnolia Market with a massive 26-year-old staghorn fern named Earle. The plant was suspended from the ceiling and feasted on a diet of water and banana peels. Truly, Earle was a wonder to behold.
Whether you fell in love with Earle or have been eyeing the odd-but-beautiful plant for a while, head to your local Trader Joe’s. The staghorn ferns haven’t been spotted in the houseplant section since last August, so this is a great time to start growing your own version of Earle (though…getting your plant to Earle’s size may take a couple of decades).
“Staghorn fern kokedama mounted onto wood plaques!” the creator behind @trader.joes.plants Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These have a rope hook at the back for hanging as well as a table stand, so plenty of options to display.”
“I had one of these for years and they are surprisingly easy to keep alive by soaking in water,” they continued.
These staghorn ferns, which are selling for just $16, will stay happy and healthy in moderate light and with consistently moist soil — but not soil that is soggy. As the Trader Joe’s Plants account mentioned, you can soak the root ball of your staghorn often when you notice the substrate is on the drier side. And in between soakings, you can keep it nice and moist using a mister bottle.
They’re definitely a bit more high maintenance than your succulents and pothos vines, but staghorn ferns are worth testing your green thumb to see if you can handle a finicky plant. Check your local Trader Joe’s before the seasonal plant disappears to see if they’ve made an appearance, and start growing Earle 2.0.