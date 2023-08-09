These staghorn ferns, which are selling for just $16, will stay happy and healthy in moderate light and with consistently moist soil — but not soil that is soggy. As the Trader Joe’s Plants account mentioned, you can soak the root ball of your staghorn often when you notice the substrate is on the drier side. And in between soakings, you can keep it nice and moist using a mister bottle.



They’re definitely a bit more high maintenance than your succulents and pothos vines, but staghorn ferns are worth testing your green thumb to see if you can handle a finicky plant. Check your local Trader Joe’s before the seasonal plant disappears to see if they’ve made an appearance, and start growing Earle 2.0.