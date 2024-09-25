The “So Soft” $8 Trader Joe’s Kitchen Gem I Regret Not Buying Sooner (Looks 7x the Price!)

The older I get, the more I understand the value of shopping for homewares that are made to last — especially when it comes to my kitchen. No matter how hard I tried to make my pitiful college starter apartment decor stand the test of time, I had to accept that sometimes, upgrading is the best thing you can do for yourself and the cleanliness of your home. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a fortune on new pieces (especially everyday essentials) to find products that deliver high-quality results. And one such find I love in my space lately? These Trader Joe’s waffle weave kitchen towels that I just can’t stop using.