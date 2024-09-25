The “So Soft” $8 Trader Joe’s Kitchen Gem I Regret Not Buying Sooner (Looks 7x the Price!)
The older I get, the more I understand the value of shopping for homewares that are made to last — especially when it comes to my kitchen. No matter how hard I tried to make my pitiful college starter apartment decor stand the test of time, I had to accept that sometimes, upgrading is the best thing you can do for yourself and the cleanliness of your home. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a fortune on new pieces (especially everyday essentials) to find products that deliver high-quality results. And one such find I love in my space lately? These Trader Joe’s waffle weave kitchen towels that I just can’t stop using.
Selling for just $7.99 each, Trader Joe’s waffle weave cotton kitchen towels are made from 100% cotton sourced from Tunisian suppliers who work directly with the brand. According to the official product description online, these towels feature tiny, recessed squares within their waffle weave that enhances their ability to soak up any pesky spills or wet dishes. Plus, the fact that they’re 100% cotton also makes them some of the softest towels in my collection.
I’ve paid significantly more for dish towels in the past, but these waffle weave newcomers are already my new favorites.
If you’re also ready to add affordable, high-quality dish towels to your kitchen this fall, a few words of advice: Run, don’t walk, to Trader Joe’s to grab yourself some before they sell out. (You don’t want to wait too long; do you remember what happened to Trader Joe’s mini insulated bags and mini tote bags? They sold out in seconds.)
Walmart sells a similar set of waffle weave towels in a four-pack for $9.98. Although you’ll have to pay a few dollars extra, the four-pack of oversized kitchen towels for all your dish-washing and kitchen cleaning needs is well worth it — especially if 71 reviewers all agree.
“I wish I had a closetful of these,” one reviewer wrote. “They are sturdy, absorbent, and soft enough to dry [your] hands … all at once. I have received a second order of them, as well. I plan to buy at least one more pack of 4 in another color scheme.”
Buy: Waffle Weave 4-Pack, $9.98