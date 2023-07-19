This TikToker Upcycled an Old Trampoline into a Garden Fence
If you’ve ever thought twice about upcycling something, the answer is probably yes, you should try it. From old dinosaur toys to used Bundt pans, soon-to-be-tossed items in your home might deserve a second chance. For one woman, the large-scale size of this unlikely item didn’t stop her from giving her garden an upgrade.
On TikTok, Klemily (@klemmehomeandgarden) frequently shares content of her garden and backyard chickens, and she recently showed off her neighbor’s upcycling trick for an old trampoline frame.
“It’s that time of the year again where I get to show off my neighbor’s trampoline garden,” she said.
As she shows off her neighbor’s backyard, you can see the circular trampoline frame wrap around a variety of plants, and Klemily says it best: That is a cool way to reuse an old trampoline. The frame separates the rest of the backyard from the flowers, and doesn’t seem to take up too much space, either. And whoever constructed the frame added a gate for easy access, which is a convenient way to upgrade a garden.
In the comment section, someone asked how the gate was built, and two other commenters suggested that the neighbor “bent [a] conduit pipe” to shape the upside-down trampoline into a gate while adding metal hinges. Others were interested in replicating the DIY as a safe space for their chickens or rabbits (or to keep kids and pets away from poisonous plants).
With the shrubs and plants in the garden, Klemily also pointed out that the trampoline gate has built-in trellising for the vines. Although her neighbor doesn’t have a vegetable garden within the circular space, she suggested that this is a perfect space for one, plus it would be a challenging but fun DIY.