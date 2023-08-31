This Internet-Famous, Space-Saving Dining Table Set Just Got a New Look — and It’s On Sale!

Among the four new sets, you have the Practical Bundle, which is currently $300 off. It includes the fan-favorite dining table, which comes with five wooden surface panels that each measure 37.5″ wide. The main console can seat one person by itself, and if you add one panel, you can seat two. Keep adding, and you’ll be able to host up to 10 people around its sleek, modern surface. In addition to the table, this set also includes one matching bench, which similarly comes with five panels and can extend to seat up to six guests. Best of all, the dining set arrives fully preassembled; you just have to take the pieces out of the box and position them however you want. From there, pull each end of the table or bench outward to extend it, and add in your panels. It’s that easy!