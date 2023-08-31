This Internet-Famous, Space-Saving Dining Table Set Just Got a New Look — and It’s On Sale!
Here at AT, we’re all about furniture pieces that can help make your small space feel practical and stylish — and we always award bonus points if said pieces can serve multiple purposes and spaces. This could entail storage beds that are easy to assemble and disassemble, or maybe convertible sofas that can accommodate a range of activities, from sleeping to working. If there’s one company that embodies this ethos, however, it’s Transformer Table. As the brand’s name suggests, their high-quality furniture pieces quite literally shape-shift, allowing you to optimize your home and get the most out of every room. Whether you want to change your living area’s seating configuration or take your dining room from a cozy breakfast nook to a large party entertainment space in a matter of minutes, they have something that’ll suit your needs.
Perhaps the most popular product that Transformer Table has to offer is, naturally, its highly versatile dining table. And now, it’s available in an all-new version under the 4.0 collection, not to mention six stunning new solid wood finishes! Although the dining table is not on sale by itself, you can shop all four of the new dining sets it comes in for less this Labor Day.
Among the four new sets, you have the Practical Bundle, which is currently $300 off. It includes the fan-favorite dining table, which comes with five wooden surface panels that each measure 37.5″ wide. The main console can seat one person by itself, and if you add one panel, you can seat two. Keep adding, and you’ll be able to host up to 10 people around its sleek, modern surface. In addition to the table, this set also includes one matching bench, which similarly comes with five panels and can extend to seat up to six guests. Best of all, the dining set arrives fully preassembled; you just have to take the pieces out of the box and position them however you want. From there, pull each end of the table or bench outward to extend it, and add in your panels. It’s that easy!
You’ll also be happy to learn that the solid wood material is sustainably sourced, not to mention full resistance against heat, scratches, liquids, and all other staining. As a result, you can confidently choose one of the six new finishes that haven’t sold out yet — Scandinavian Oak, American Walnut, Brazilian Sequoia, Canadian Birch, or Aged Elm — and rest assured that it’ll maintain its beautiful luster even amid daily use.
In addition to the Practical Bundle, there’s also the Gathering Bundle, which comes with a dining table and two benches. The Family Bundle gets you the table and four stackable, ergonomic dining chairs. Finally, the Host Bundle includes a table, one bench, and four chairs, giving you everything you could possibly need for a large gathering. All of these new sets are discounted and selling fast, so you don’t want to wait before snagging your desired bundle.
Oh, and we can’t forget to mention one more exciting new offering that’s available as an add-on to any set: the Transformer coffee table. It sports a similar minimalistic silhouette to the dining table and boasts a lift-top with a hidden storage compartment underneath. Although you can store anything you want inside, this space was specifically designed to hold your extra dining panels. Really, everything about the new collection is nothing short of genius! The fact that you can save anywhere from $200 to $700 on your new dining set is a major added bonus.