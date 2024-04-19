Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Picked the Trendiest Color for Their Kitchen Cabinets (It’s Gorgeous!)
It’s clear that sage green never left — especially for celebrity kitchens. Dakota Johnson’s infamous kitchen has lived rent-free in my brain (and Pinterest board) since 2020, so it’s no surprise that Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams’ beautiful kitchen caught my eye too.
Last year, the famous couple gave a tour of their Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest’s Open Door series, and their kitchen has one of the trendiest colors I’ve seen. Just look at their cabinets!
In the interview with Architectural Digest, Adams says that their decision to paint the kitchen cabinets with Benjamin Moore’s “Under the Sea” “broke through the barrier of being afraid of color.”
Benjamin Moore’s website describes the color as “a stately dark green that sets a dramatic mood,” and it feels dramatic in the best possible way in their kitchen. It seamlessly complements the golden accents on the pendant lights and wooden surface of the kitchen island. The baby’s high chair even matches the cabinets!
According to the couple, everybody hangs out in their kitchen, which explains the variety of seating arrangements that Bellisario points out during the tour. Along with their love for cooking, the duo loves renovating and upgrading their kitchen, ranging from the floating shelves to the pendant lights.
Just when you think the kitchen tour is over, it shows a cozy playroom for entertaining with a media console full of art supplies and a kitchen stool covered with stickers. You can tell that a lot of family time is spent between these two rooms, and I’m not the only one that sees how relaxing it is.
A TikTok by @tehillah.decor points out that the vibrant shade of green adds “character and life” to the home, and that’s also apparent in the couple’s bathroom. The combination of the vintage Turkish rug and gorgeous floor tiles meshes so well with the pop of sage green in the ottoman.
Even though the ironwork throughout the living room and memento-filled office has such beautiful detail, I still can’t get my mind off their kitchen. Sage green definitely isn’t going anywhere, especially if a household like theirs exists.