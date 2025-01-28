My “7 to 9” Routine Gets Me Through Cold, Dark Days (It’s Way Easier than “5 to 9”!)

It’s also so opposite from how I feel in the summer. Though I usually work out in the morning no matter the season, in the summer I have the opposite problem. I don’t have central air in my apartment, so in the summer I need to exercise and then let my body cool down, and take a cold shower, because the worst thing in the world is to get dressed and ready while still sweating and heading out the door into the blistering morning heat. In the winter, it’s actually so much more pleasant to exercise in the morning because I’m warming myself up, not fighting the sweat altogether.



Whether or not it’s a placebo, the combined effect of the exercise and the hot shower make my blood pump much easier, making my toes and fingers much warmer all day long. And while it’s super annoying to read another story from someone saying that they just love to hop out of the bed to work out in the morning and shower, know that I don’t “love” it — I just know that I’ll feel so much better when I do.