Urban Outfitters Is Selling the Cutest Bathroom Item (It’s Perfect Dopamine Decor!)
Whether you just moved into a new space or you’re looking to refresh your decor, there’s one area you might be overlooking: the shower. It’s easy to forget this space, but it’s important to pay attention to the little details in your bathroom — after all, it’s a room where you spend a lot of time.
One simple way to add some style to your shower is by adding the gold Heart Shower Caddy from Urban Outfitters. The heart shape makes a utilitarian item so much cuter than it deserves to be, and will give you a smile whenever it’s time for you to rinse off. Made from stainless steel, it’s easy to wipe clean, and it features two baskets to store all of your essentials. Plus, it comes with suction cups on the back, so it easily adheres to your shower wall.
In a five-star review, one shopper shared on the Urban Outfitters site, “I love this caddy. It looks so chic!” The price is a little high for a caddy, but it’s worth it for the dopamine hit it’ll provide year-round. And with dimensions of 15.75″ x 3.25″ x 17.5″, it’s big enough to store several shampoo and body wash bottles.
Not only is this caddy a stylish addition to your bathroom, but it also makes a fun way to add a little Valentine’s Day love into your space. Personally, I know I would love to see this heart caddy every morning — and if you like cute, coquette-ish decor, you just might as well.
Whether you like to go all out for the holiday or just simply need a mood boost, this caddy will get the job done. It’s only sold online, so be sure to snag this quickly before it’s gone. This is the perfect splurge for yourself — after all, you deserve it.