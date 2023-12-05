Skyscanner Revealed the Best Value Destinations for U.S. Travelers
Recently, Skyscanner unveiled its travel predictions for 2024, and they include a variety of international countries like Japan and Romania. And when it comes to crafting an agenda, travelers are prioritizing authentic cuisines, tropical climates, and activities. But if you’re looking for a far-away feeling on a budget, they have recommendations for (relatively) low-cost destinations for American travelers.
According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends report, the value of money is a “key factor” for Americans that are planning a vacation. Besides lodging and activities, 17 percent of surveyed travelers shared that the cost of a rental car and food are the biggest concerns for budgeting. After a roller coaster of a year filled with inflation, it’s not surprising that people are trying to save money on their travels.
If you’re looking to relax in a coastal location, San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the top travel destination with round-trip flights averaging about $295. Skyscanner suggested that “the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and the Bahamas offer some of the most affordable flights from the U.S.” and also cited Nassau, Bahamas, as the third best destination.
If your ideal escape is in the mountains instead of on the beach, Toronto, Canada, is rated second on Skyscanner’s list with flights averaging about $348. Plus, you can experience a vacation in the city, and do yourself a favor by trying Canadian dishes like poutine. If you’re closer to the West Coast, Vancouver, Canada, is another value-friendly destination; both Canadian cities offer a variety of outdoor adventures.
Thanks to Skyscanner’s “everywhere” search feature, travelers can use the tool to search by price in comparison to destination, which can be handy if you’re indecisive on your next vacation spot or have flexible dates. Before the holiday season is over, start creating your travel bucket list and ask Santa to put some money in your travel fund jar!