I’m Putting a Vintage Casserole Holder in My Living Room (It’s So Practical)

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
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Cozy living space featuring a white sofa with plaid cushions, a wooden coffee table, and a vintage fireplace.
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Credit: Erin Derby

You know casserole dishes, but what about a casserole holder? Also called a serving dish, casserole serving carrier, or warming stand, it’s a rectangular silver frame, usually raised slightly off the surface. It comes with a lid, and it’s sized to fit a dish of food you’re serving to a group. 

It may be old-fashioned, but it makes for a seriously charming serving dish. What’s more, it also works beyond food storage. As it turns out, a casserole holder works as a practical storage solution in the living room: Use it to hold books and more! 

Why a Casserole Holder Belongs in the Living Room

In a video, interior design content creator Laura (@bluepeonyinteriors) shows off a vintage casserole holder she recently picked up. “This vintage find is secretly two decor pieces,” she writes in the caption. “The lid became a door hook and the base became a book holder.” She took the lid off the casserole dish and adhered it to the door with six Command strips and then hung a hat and a coat on it. Then, she uses the base of the casserole holder as a book holder. It doesn’t really require any setup — she just puts it on a shelf or counter and fills the space with the books of her choice. 

 The book holder looks especially nice, as she used “[her] mom’s childhood books from the 1950s,” she says in the video, which are all hardcover with an ornate, vintage look and complementary color palette.

Where to Find a Vintage-Style Casserole Holder

If you don’t have the time or energy to hunt down this particular variety of vintage casserole holder in-person, you can find some nice options online. In fact, there are antique silver claw-foot chafing dishes with ornate handles and detailing on both eBay and Poshmark right now. The eBay tin ($60) is from the ’50s and comes with a glass dish insert, while the Poshmark tin ($35) has an engraving commemorating a 1982 golf tournament. Vintage finds are full of little surprises.

Filed in:
Organizing
living room
organizing & storage

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