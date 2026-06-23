I’m Putting a Vintage Casserole Holder in My Living Room (It’s So Practical)

In a video, interior design content creator Laura (@bluepeonyinteriors) shows off a vintage casserole holder she recently picked up. “This vintage find is secretly two decor pieces,” she writes in the caption. “The lid became a door hook and the base became a book holder.” She took the lid off the casserole dish and adhered it to the door with six Command strips and then hung a hat and a coat on it. Then, she uses the base of the casserole holder as a book holder. It doesn’t really require any setup — she just puts it on a shelf or counter and fills the space with the books of her choice.