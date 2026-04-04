This Vintage-Inspired IKEA Find Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It’s Just That Versatile
Sometimes IKEA introduces an item that’s so well-designed and timeless, the brand feels compelled to bring it back decades later. That’s exactly what happened with IKEA’s BAGGBODA, originally called the CROMI in the 1970s. A sweet side table that’s just as beautiful now as it was 50 years ago, it’s currently picking up steam on TikTok because people are so stunned by just how versatile it is.
“This is one of my favorite items from IKEA that’s available right now,” TikTok user Jordan Cruzan said in a recent video. “I love them already so much. They’re super-versatile, exceptionally clean looking, and I think pretty timeless. [They’ll] work in just about any space and serve a multitude of purposes. In this case, I’m using them as my console table for my hi-fi system that includes a receiver, turntable, streamer, and CD player.”
“I bought mine when it went on sale for $20! It adds a great pop of color,” one person wrote in the comments about their yellow BAGGBODA. Another commenter added, “I love it. Easy to clean. Clean lines. Can’t go wrong.”
What Makes the IKEA BAGGBODA So Great
Available in white and banana colorways, the BAGGBODA is low enough that it can be used as a side table, a console table, a coffee table, or even an ottoman. The two tiers of shelving make it a great option for adding some extra storage to a smaller space. As Jordan showed, you can push two together to use them as a media station or as a console table behind a couch, but they each offer enough space for books, records, art, and more.
“I have these as my bedside tables!! I actually got them in the yellow on sale and then spray painted them cream. Love them,” another person wrote in the comments of Jordan’s post.
The frame’s chrome finish makes these tables look much more high-end than just $80. The Bauhaus-inspired design is streamlined enough that it will never go out of style, and it works in both vintage- and modern-style rooms.
If you haven’t yet given the BAGGBODA tables a try, pick one up from IKEA to see what all the hype is about. They just might become your favorite item from IKEA, too!
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