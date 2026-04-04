The frame’s chrome finish makes these tables look much more high-end than just $80. The Bauhaus-inspired design is streamlined enough that it will never go out of style, and it works in both vintage- and modern-style rooms.



If you haven’t yet given the BAGGBODA tables a try, pick one up from IKEA to see what all the hype is about. They just might become your favorite item from IKEA, too!