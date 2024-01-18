These “Perfect” $55 Wall Sconces Will Give Your Home That Extra Sparkle

If you’re over modern lamp shades but still interested in purchasing a charming wall sconce, take a look at this stunning frosted opal glass shade. Priced at just over $50, the matte brushed nickel finish on this light fixture “elevated the overall look” of their space. “It provides just the right amount of soft, diffused light, making it perfect for our living room,” they wrote. Others complimented the lamp as a “perfect choice” in a hallway while praising its “warm and inviting glow.”