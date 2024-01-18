These “Perfect” $55 Wall Sconces Will Give Your Home That Extra Sparkle
In a bedroom, lamps sometimes make way more sense than a “big light.”. All things considered, the choice of dramatic lighting or an elegant wall sconce depends on your late-night reading habits, budget, and decorating aesthetic. Fortunately, there’s a solution to all of these factors if you take a stroll down Walmart’s lighting aisle.
Instagram account @walmartfavs recently shared five photos of the retailer’s “hidden gems,” ranging from wall sconces to pendant lights. The standout item in the collection of Better Homes & Gardens light fixtures has to be the 1-Light Wall Sconce Burnished Brass with Fabric Shade with Bulb. For just $35, the wall sconce is available in burnished brass, matte black, and satin nickel and it’ll instantly elevate your bedroom’s whole look.
Over 30 reviewers have given this product a five-star rating for its modern design and energy efficiency. “It softens a room’s look and makes it modern,” one shopper wrote. “It is made of high quality materials. I love the light color shade against the dark finish. Very pleasing to the eye.” Someone else said that the light fixture “looks even prettier in person than the stock photos,” so it’s definitely a great addition to any room.
If you’re over modern lamp shades but still interested in purchasing a charming wall sconce, take a look at this stunning frosted opal glass shade. Priced at just over $50, the matte brushed nickel finish on this light fixture “elevated the overall look” of their space. “It provides just the right amount of soft, diffused light, making it perfect for our living room,” they wrote. Others complimented the lamp as a “perfect choice” in a hallway while praising its “warm and inviting glow.”
Since both lights are recommended for their easy installation, it’ll be a stress-free process for mounting them (but choosing where to place them is a different battle!). The Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart has a variety of light fixtures online and in stores, so you’ll have an endless supply of options for your home’s perfect lighting. Kiss that overhead light goodbye!