I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Brilliant Trick for Hiding Lighting Cords (It’s So Simple!)
Sconces are great because they can help shed light on an area of a room where a table or floor lamp just wouldn’t make sense. But there’s one main issue when it comes to installing sconces that aren’t hardwired: What do you do with that unsightly cord dangling down the length of the wall? One TikToker came up with a brilliant way to conceal this eyesore, and you’ll wish you’d seen this video years ago.
Shelby Vanhoy from Pretty in the Pines shared a TikTok video roundup of all of her favorite “hidden” items around her house, and one of them is her camouflaged sconce cords that perfectly blend into a wallpapered wall. Using a standard cord cover and a few offcuts of her wallpaper, Vanhoy made the lamp cord completely vanish — which you can see starting at around 0:38 in the below video.
Luckily, this DIY is so easy to replicate if you have non-hardwired sconces. Just measure out a piece of wallpaper the same length as the cord cover and attach it to the backside using a strip of double-stick tape. Wrap the paper around the tube and secure with another piece of tape, then adhere the entire thing to the wall — and that’s it! Just make sure you line up the wallpaper pattern for a more cohesive look.
“That cord cover wallpaper is so clean,” one person commented on Vanhoy’s video. Another person said, “Wallpapering the cords blew my mind.”
If you don’t have wallpaper, then this DIY is actually even easier. Simply paint your cord covers the same color as your wall to get a similar effect. It may look a little more obvious because there’s no pattern to distract the eye, but the effort to disguise the cord alone will make the room feel more thoughtful and elevated — whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or even a hallway.
Magic is real, thanks to DIYers like Vanhoy, and these little tricks can make any home look so much better!