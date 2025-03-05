I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Brilliant Trick for Hiding Lighting Cords (It’s So Simple!)

Luckily, this DIY is so easy to replicate if you have non-hardwired sconces. Just measure out a piece of wallpaper the same length as the cord cover and attach it to the backside using a strip of double-stick tape. Wrap the paper around the tube and secure with another piece of tape, then adhere the entire thing to the wall — and that’s it! Just make sure you line up the wallpaper pattern for a more cohesive look.