What’s fall without a pumpkin-scented candle burning at all hours of the day? What if I told you that there was a cozier way to enjoy your favorite autumn candle than just burning it (and a safer way, at that)? Sticking your candles under warming lamps is a better way to enjoy your favorite fall fragrances because there’s no flame required, your candles last longer, and the lamp itself is a beautiful piece of home decor — and Walmart has a warming lamp for under $20 that looks like an antique.