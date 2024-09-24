This $17 Candle Warmer Is “the Prettiest” One Yet (You’ll Want to Buy 3!)
What’s fall without a pumpkin-scented candle burning at all hours of the day? What if I told you that there was a cozier way to enjoy your favorite autumn candle than just burning it (and a safer way, at that)? Sticking your candles under warming lamps is a better way to enjoy your favorite fall fragrances because there’s no flame required, your candles last longer, and the lamp itself is a beautiful piece of home decor — and Walmart has a warming lamp for under $20 that looks like an antique.
“Look at this new candle warmer lamp from Better Homes & Gardens!” the creator behind the Walmart Gems Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “I love the look of it.”
“This is the prettiest one I’ve seen!” one person commented on the post. Another wrote, “Just got this one last week, it’s beautiful.”
The Better Homes & Gardens candle warming lamp comes with a dark stained wood base, a black metal frame, and a fluted glass lampshade that makes it look like it’s not from this century. But the technology definitely is!
The included 35-watt bulb warms the top layer of candle wax of your favorite jarred candles, releasing the scent without an open flame in just a few minutes. And because the light provides even heating, you won’t deal with tunneling and your candle will actually last longer. These lamps are also great for using up the last bit of wax that remains at the bottom of candles when they can no longer be burned.
Although it may look expensive, you can grab this warming lamp from Walmart right now for just under $17.
Put the matches and lighters away: Warming lamps are the new, better way to enjoy your scented candles. And with such a beautiful, warm ambiance, your fall season just got so much cozier.