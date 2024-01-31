This Viral $14 Planter Is Finally Back in Stock, and People Are Buying 2 at a Time
Plant parents will particularly flip for the latest viral find from Walmart — that is, if they can get their hands on it before it sells out yet again. TikTokers are so obsessed with a chic, stylish planter sold at the big-box retailer that it continues to go out of stock online, which means you might need to head to your local store to score one for yourself.
The Better Homes & Gardens Pottery Alexander Ceramic Planter comes in two sizes: either a 6” version or an 8” version. And at $6.74 and $13.98, respectively, it’s the easiest and most budget-friendly upgrade you could make, whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a newbie to the indoor garden game.
With a cool textured finish, a broad base that prevents tipping, and a drainage plug for easy, mess-free watering, it’s ideal for ferns, flowers, succulents, and other small houseplants, which is why TikTok loves it so much. In fact, some people are stocking up on multiples when they spot them on store shelves, because at such a low price point, it’d be silly not to.
Some people love these planters so much that they’re even making them multipurpose by using them as a tissue dispenser in the bathroom. And while the 6” version is currently sold out, the equally beloved 8” version is still available — for now, of course.
Plenty of Walmart shoppers are singing this planter’s praises online, too. “I love this little planter,” gushed one buyer. “Great for plants and has a hole at the bottom for drainage. You can also use this for faux greenery or as I do as an aesthetic tissue holder!”
Another said it “looks great in person,” adding, “I put my favorite dried florals in it and it looks great. I think I could put my cooking utensils like spatula et cetera and have it sitting near my stove.”
Don’t wait too long to snag yours, because there’s a good chance the 8” style will sell out soon, too.