This Ridiculously Chic Succulent Planter Will Add a Boho Touch to Your Space for Just $10

“This is a perfect little piece of decor. It’s simple and unique. I love that the plant is fake, so I don’t have to care for it, but looks very real… Super cute!” — Jillb202

“Even though this little succulent isn’t real, it sure looks like most of my other succulents. Had an area inside that needed a special plant touch; this was it! The various greens in the plant made it appear real, and the small round ceramic pot trimmed in gold fit right in with the design of the room.” — Melz1

“I love this little guy. The gold pattern and green succulent gets a lot of attention… It was knocked over, hitting the tile, and it didn’t break, even though it’s glass. The succulent also didn’t fall out. We had several people think it was real.” — Momof3