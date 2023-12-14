This Ridiculously Chic Succulent Planter Will Add a Boho Touch to Your Space for Just $10
Usually, I’m not into having random little tchotchkes around my home, and if you also live in a small space, you might agree. What seems like a fun candle or figurine at the store can quickly turn into clutter once you put it on your coffee table. That being said, I am willing to make exceptions for really cute decor. One somewhat unexpected source for stylish decor is Walmart. Having grown up in a town where Walmart is the primary supermarket for a lot of people (my family included), I always took the store’s affordable home goods for granted. But now that I, too, am on the lookout for ways to make my place look more elevated while sticking to a budget, the retailer has become a prime destination for much-needed interior inspo. My colleagues here at AT fully concur, and this is evidenced by our latest Walmart decor find: This Mainstays artificial succulent, which comes in a dazzling geometric print pot. The best part? It’s only $10!
What is the Mainstays Artificial Succulent?
Oftentimes, plants — of both the real and artificial variety — come in basic, low-quality planters, forcing you to repot them. Clearly, that’s not the case with this eye-catching decor piece. Although you’re buying a faux succulent, the main attraction is definitely its geometric print pot, which is punctuated by a pretty yet neutral enough white-and-gold color scheme. The design will easily fit in with a range of aesthetics, including boho, minimalist, mid-century modern, and even Art Deco. Not only does the succulent, itself, look convincingly real, but if you look closely, you’ll see that it has little stones around its base, further making the plant appear lifelike. But because it’s fake, you don’t have to worry about watering the succulent or making sure it gets enough sunlight. In short, it’s beautiful and low-maintenance — the best of both worlds!
What Walmart Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.7/5
“This is a perfect little piece of decor. It’s simple and unique. I love that the plant is fake, so I don’t have to care for it, but looks very real… Super cute!” — Jillb202
“Even though this little succulent isn’t real, it sure looks like most of my other succulents. Had an area inside that needed a special plant touch; this was it! The various greens in the plant made it appear real, and the small round ceramic pot trimmed in gold fit right in with the design of the room.” — Melz1
“I love this little guy. The gold pattern and green succulent gets a lot of attention… It was knocked over, hitting the tile, and it didn’t break, even though it’s glass. The succulent also didn’t fall out. We had several people think it was real.” — Momof3
We have no doubt that you, too, will get a kick out of this adorable planter, and for $10, it’s not like you’re spending a large sum to dress up your bookshelf or kitchen counter. Plus, the succulent would make a great gift for just about anyone. What’s not to love?