Walmart’s Easter Topiaries Instantly Transform Any Entryway: “These Are So Magical”
Easter is just around the corner — and for many people, the holiday is the official kickoff of spring. To help ring in the new season, Walmart rolled out its bestselling spring faux topiaries that sold out last year. They come in the cutest bunny shapes, and they’re going to transform your front step or porch and make the Easter season a bit more magical.
“The CUTEST Bunny Topiaries are at Walmart!” the caption of a recent Whoa, Wait Walmart post reads. “These sold out last year, so act fast!”
The bunny topiaries featured in the post were priced at $40 each in store. Those exact ones are no longer available online, but Walmart came prepared this year. There’s a nearly identical bunny topiary you can pick up for just under $30 on the Walmart website. This one features a decorative bow around the bunny’s neck, and comes with a ground spike so you can display it in a pot or stick it right into the lawn.
Snag Walmart’s Outdoor Easter Must-Haves Before They Sell Out
Walmart also rolled out a new faux grass bunny that is just as cute as the bunny topiaries. These ones look softer, though, because of the grassy texture. And the way they look like they’re just sitting there waiting to spring into action is adorable.
“The pink bows are the sweetest finishing touch, and the green and pink combo is so good,” Krista from Walmart Finds wrote in a recent Instagram caption.
These grassy bunnies are from Walmart’s Way To Celebrate brand, and are just under $30 each. They stand over 24 inches tall, so they’re definitely going to make a statement on a front stoop.
“So happy I bought two! The cutest Easter decoration I have bought in a long time,” one person wrote in their review on Walmart’s website.
Your front entryway is going to look like a scene from Alice in Wonderland with these adorable bunny topiary pieces from Walmart. They’ll easily become your new favorite Easter decorations!
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