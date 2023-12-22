Walmart’s Christmas Hours Suggest Shopping Early
Christmas tree-shaped cookies, card games, and cozy blankets — what do these three items have in common? They’re essentials for this holiday break, especially when you’re relaxing. But with the rush of holiday errands, it’s easy to forget a thing or two that you need, so knowing if nearby stores will be open is important in case you do need to make a run out to pick something up.
No matter what you forgot — maybe a last-minute gift for yourself or a loved one, or ingredients to bake holiday cookies (and leave some out for Santa) — having a sense of what Walmart’s Christmas hours are will save you if you’re in a bind and need to do some shopping — quick.
Unfortunately, Walmart’s Christmas hours won’t do last-minute shoppers any favors this year, as the retailer will be closed on Christmas Day. So you’ll need to stick to shopping for the essentials that can be found at other local retail stores and pharmacies instead. Walmart will have limited hours on Christmas Eve (from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), so you should get your shopping done ASAP. And while you’re there, check out Drew Barrymore’s collection — the home decor line recently expanded in October and once you see the sage green air fryer, you’ll suddenly need a new kitchen appliance in your home. Consider it a Christmas gift to yourself!
On your way to stock up at Walmart, think about the activities you’ll want to do on Christmas Day, like watching a Christmas movie or playing a board game so you can purchase all of the things you’ll need, but if you realize you forgot something after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, you’ll have better luck elsewhere.
Even though it might mean making two separate shopping trips, CVS and Walgreens are fortunately open on Christmas Day for all your last-minute buys. Happy holidays!