Walmart’s Christmas Hours Suggest Shopping Early

Unfortunately, Walmart’s Christmas hours won’t do last-minute shoppers any favors this year, as the retailer will be closed on Christmas Day. So you’ll need to stick to shopping for the essentials that can be found at other local retail stores and pharmacies instead. Walmart will have limited hours on Christmas Eve (from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), so you should get your shopping done ASAP. And while you’re there, check out Drew Barrymore’s collection — the home decor line recently expanded in October and once you see the sage green air fryer, you’ll suddenly need a new kitchen appliance in your home. Consider it a Christmas gift to yourself!



On your way to stock up at Walmart, think about the activities you’ll want to do on Christmas Day, like watching a Christmas movie or playing a board game so you can purchase all of the things you’ll need, but if you realize you forgot something after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, you’ll have better luck elsewhere.



Even though it might mean making two separate shopping trips, CVS and Walgreens are fortunately open on Christmas Day for all your last-minute buys. Happy holidays!