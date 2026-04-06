It’s finally that time of year to start making plans to host loved ones on your porch or patio. But if you don’t currently have enough seating to go around, your guests may find themselves without a place to get comfortable. But rather than investing in bulky outdoor chairs that are a pain to move around and store at the end of the season, check out these new jute poufs from Walmart instead. They’re not only chic, but they’ll give everyone a place to sit (or to kick their feet up!).