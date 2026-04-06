Walmart’s New Jute Outdoor Seating Is a Designer Dupe for 4x Less (Under $50!)
It’s finally that time of year to start making plans to host loved ones on your porch or patio. But if you don’t currently have enough seating to go around, your guests may find themselves without a place to get comfortable. But rather than investing in bulky outdoor chairs that are a pain to move around and store at the end of the season, check out these new jute poufs from Walmart instead. They’re not only chic, but they’ll give everyone a place to sit (or to kick their feet up!).
“How about these new release summer outdoor look-for-less finds? I adore every single one!” Danielle from @fourthandeastmain on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “These are the kinds of pieces you grab now and end up so glad, and you’re ready to use for the spring and summer.”
In the third slide of her post, Danielle shared Walmart’s new jute poufs from Better Homes & Gardens, noting that they look like pieces you’d find from higher-priced home decor stores.
Why You Need Walmart’s Latest Outdoor Must-Have
These poufs are made from a natural jute material and feature subtle stripes that give them a coastal look. They measure 16 inches square and are filled with soft thermocol beads that provide plenty of support for those looking to take a load off. Plus, you can remove the cover of the pouf via the bottom zipper for easy cleaning.
These poufs are recommended for indoor use, but they’re a must-have for summer backyard parties. You can easily incorporate them into your patio seating arrangement and then bring them back in at the end of the night. And at just under $50 each, these poufs are much less expensive than traditional outdoor chairs (and so much more versatile, too).
Compare the Better Homes & Gardens pouf to the Dori indoor/outdoor pouf from West Elm. They look like they could be sisters, but the Dori will set you back nearly $200.
Grab the striped jute pouf from Walmart and make your porch or patio the summer hangout spot. They’re comfortable, stylish, and so affordable that you can get one for everyone in your friend group.
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