This $4 Walmart Gem Is the Holiday Dupe I’m Buying 20 Times Over (See Why!)
There’s nothing better than watching someone you love open that perfect gift. Whether it’s the thing they’ve been wanting all year or something they never even knew they needed, getting it right feels awesome. You’d think those gifts would be the hardest to find, but I actually think they’re easier. But what do you get for someone you don’t know all that well? Or what about for a gift exchange or for a game of Dirty Santa, when you might not know who the recipient will be?
To me, the answer is always an easily customizable gift — so that they can really make it feel special and personal after the fact. As it turns out, Walmart has created the perfect piece for such occasions thanks to their new Sterling & Noble ornament frames.
Walmart’s $4 Frame Ornaments Make the Perfect Gift for Anyone
Frame ornaments aren’t a new invention, of course, but Walmart’s new collection is particularly adorable — and affordable, at just $3.97 per frame! Just 2×3”, these tiny little frames can still pack a punch in terms of style. They’re the perfect size for a stocking stuffer. Custom frame ornaments are often up to five times the price of these sleek Walmart versions — and with an at-home photo printer, you can create the same special custom feeling for a fraction of the price.
The frames come in three different shapes: round, oval, or rectangular. Each shape comes in a variety of festive colors as well, from gold and silver, to a rich red or green finish. My personal favorites are the cream oval model and the red plaid rectangular frame. The cream color in particular is classic, chic, and non-denominational — perfect for when you’re not sure whether your giftee celebrates Christmas or not.
Grab a Few for Holiday Gift Swaps and Hard-to-Shop-for Acquaintances
Although they’re indeed meant for the Christmas tree, these adorable frames could be used in any number of ways. I could easily see them being used as bag charms, or even special tags on wrapped gifts. Simply loop one onto the ribbon as you wrap up the gift, and voila! This cute, custom twist is an easy way to take your gifting skills above and beyond. And the adorable “2026” charm makes it a great way for the recipient to commemorate this past year and mark the start of the new year.
These little frames are a great option for those tricky acquaintances on your holiday list — or for those you wish to give a little something extra to, like a doorman or your mail person. Just about everyone loves and could use a frame! For just under $4, you really can’t go wrong.