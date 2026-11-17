There’s nothing better than watching someone you love open that perfect gift. Whether it’s the thing they’ve been wanting all year or something they never even knew they needed, getting it right feels awesome. You’d think those gifts would be the hardest to find, but I actually think they’re easier. But what do you get for someone you don’t know all that well? Or what about for a gift exchange or for a game of Dirty Santa, when you might not know who the recipient will be?