Walmart’s New Year’s Eve Hours Are Amazing
You may be celebrating New Year’s Eve at home with family and friends, playing games, enjoying food, drinks, and good company. After all the festivities, cleaning up the aftermath is often the last thing on your mind. But you may need to head to Walmart on New Year’s Day to stock up on cleaning supplies, paper towels, or other necessities to restore your home to its pre-celebration state.
Walmart is a go-to store for millions of people for its wide variety of products, affordable prices, and convenient locations. Since it’s such a good spot to pick up essentials, you might be wondering: is Walmart open on New Year’s Day?
There’s good news for Walmart lovers! According to a verified source, Walmart will indeed be open on New Year’s Day, operating during their normal hours, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. This means you’ll have plenty of time to stop by and grab everything you need to clean up from your celebrations, run errands, or purchase groceries for the week.
If you have all of those covered, you can also spend New Year’s Day returning any Christmas gifts you bought or received from the store. Walmart’s customer service desk will be available during regular business hours too. And while you’re there, be sure to see if you can snag one of the items that were on sale during Cyber Monday.
Of course, before heading to your local Walmart, it’s always a great idea to double-check your local store’s hours of operation. You can quickly confirm the hours by calling ahead or checking your nearest location on Walmart’s official website.
Walmart’s hours on New Year’s Day offers a convenient option to get everything done. So don’t worry about running out of essential supplies, you can head to Walmart on New Year’s Day, get what you need, and get the new year off to a great start.