8 “Gorgeous” Outdoor Rugs from Walmart That Will Transform Your Space, Starting at $33

Haley Lyndes
Haley Lyndes
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Marisa Vitale

Placing a rug outside might seem unconventional, but on a patio, deck, or poolside it truly elevates your exterior. Whether you’re seeking a vibrant rug to infuse tropical vibes into your outdoor space or a neutral one that seamlessly blends in and complements any setting — no matter how frequently you change your outdoor pillows — we’ve got you covered.

The Best Outdoor Rugs from Walmart

We scoured Walmart’s site to uncover the best outdoor rugs, and let us tell you — it wasn’t easy (there are thousands of them!). However, with style and durability in mind, we curated the best UV-resistant, durable, and practical indoor/outdoor rugs that will enhance your patio perfectly. Discover them for yourself ahead!

WondRg Outdoor Plastic Palm Leaf Outdoor Rug
$32.99

Completely made of plastic, this outdoor rug is durable and bound to be a great spot to rest your patio furniture. Bring it with you camping, to the beach, or to whatever outdoor destination you have in mind! It even comes with a bag to carry it in.

Lleading Tropical Floral Leaves Reversible Outdoor Rug
$35.99

If you’re looking to give your backyard a tropical feel this summer, look no further than this Lleading Reversible Outdoor Rug! It’s made of straw, so it’s strong and soft and perfect for the outdoors. If you get sick of the design, reverse it to its other side. There are a handful of colors to choose from.

Home Dynamix Tripoli Mateo Modern Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$34.79

This modern striped indoor/outdoor area rug will give your outdoor space an indoor vibe. It showcases a pretty design that’s neutral enough to be placed anywhere (including indoors!). It’s also UV-fade and weather-resistant.

Bliss Rugs Seashell Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$73.08

If you’re going for a coastal aesthetic, this seashell-patterned indoor/outdoor rug is a great ground covering to consider. It’s stain-resistant, easy to care for, and can be sprayed down with a garden hose when it’s time for a wash.

Well Woven Fallon Frankie Modern Stripes indoor/Outdoor Rug
$69.44

This gorgeous striped area rug is available in a range of bright colors to stand out on your patio. It can be placed both indoors and outdoors and is shed-free, so you rarely need to vacuum. Thanks to its UV protection and water resistance, it’s designed to last rain or shine.

Nourison Courtyard Indoor/Outdoor Rug
$54.48

Looking for a neutral design that will blend in wherever you put it? Consider this Nourison Courtyard Indoor/Outdoor Rug. Its flat woven pattern is designed to handle heavy foot traffic, and its subtly textured surface gives it just the right amount of "oomph."

nuLOOM Sierra Moroccan Diamond Outdoor Area Rug
$46.97

The Sierra Moroccan Diamond area rug will liven up your patio even more. It’s made to go anywhere in or around your home to give it a boost of fun. Available in blue or ivory, you can even coordinate it with your decor!

Obeetee Resort Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$119.99
was $200.00

This neutral rug adds a dash of excitement to your outdoor space with its chic box pattern. It even has a plush feel that’s nice underneath your feet! Dressing up your patio has never been easier, and to clean it? Simply hose it down.

