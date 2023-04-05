Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This $56 Indoor/Outdoor Rug (It Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is!)
If your apartment has an outdoor space, first of all, consider yourself lucky. Second of all, it’s probably that time of year when you’re opening it up after months of little to no use. It’s normal in such circumstances for your terrace, patio, or backyard to look a little worse for wear. In other words, gloomy, caked with dead leaves, and by no means inviting. Cleaning up is obviously important for reviving the area; we suggest investing in a good broom and hosing off any bird droppings first. After getting rid of all the dirt and debris, you can start the fun part. We’re talking about decorating, of course! There is so much you can do to brighten up your balcony or back porch, like adding a simple patio set and some decor. For the latter, you should head over to AllModern, the brand behind some of our favorite mid-century modern furniture. They have a great accessories section, too, and it includes this ultra-chic indoor and outdoor rug. What’s even better is that you can buy it now for just $56.
The Umbria rug is available in light gray with dark crosses, as well as a reversed scheme of charcoal with gray crosses. Whichever option you choose, it’ll contrast nicely against your greenery and any warm wood tones in the vicinity. Aside from its subtle yet stylish appearance, the best thing about this rug is how durable it is. Made of a machine-woven, low-pile material, this floor covering was designed to withstand heavy foot traffic. It’s also thin and lightweight, so you’ll have no problem rolling it up and stowing it away during the off-season or in times of inclement weather. Of course, you can also place the rug indoors or, now that it’s marked down so steeply, get a set of two! AllModern shoppers can’t rave enough about the accessory, with one reviewer describing it as, “perfect if you have pets and messy children,” as well as easy to clean and a total compliment-getter.
In total, the rug comes in 10 different sizes and both runner and rectangular shapes, meaning you can use it to adorn your front entryway, hallway, kitchen floor, or really any area that can use a visual boost. Because the Umbria rug is thin, you might find it worthwhile to invest in a stickier backing, but you can rest assured it won’t snag on any doors. It’s the perfect addition to any home and a highly affordable one at that.
Buy: Umbria Charcoal Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $56 (normally $65)