This Clever Hack Creates Instant Storage Space With a Planter and a Pizza Pan (Seriously!)
As you’re preparing your patio for the summertime, it doesn’t hurt to add a side table or two — especially if it doubles as storage. If you missed the chance to buy Aldi’s stylish rattan storage table, don’t worry — because there’s a clever way to have the cutest table on a budget.
A viral TikTok by @allthingshome_by_ro shows a hack that is so ingenious you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it first. With a $30 planter, $5 nonstick pizza pan, and can of rust-resistant spray paint, this side table is your next DIY project.
After you buy all three items, spray-paint the pizza pan with a color of your choice and allow it to dry for at least one day before placing any decor on top to prevent any paint peeling off. The Better Homes & Gardens planter and pizza pan are both 16 inches wide, so they conveniently fit together, which creates a stylish side table (that has secret storage!).
According to Walmart reviewers, this planter is “sleek and stylish” and fit for indoor or outdoor use — especially for large ferns or faux trees. The product description states that the planter can hold up to 20 quarts, and it has a drainage hole to prevent overwatering. In addition to holding plants, one shopper says that this planter also fits throw pillows.
“I don’t have any plants that would fit in such a large planter BUT I have lots of extra throw pillows for my sofa and chairs, which I always throw in the coat closet,” a reviewer wrote on Walmart’s website. “This planter is the perfect size to hold the pillows and looks good doing it.”
This versatile planter works for plants and throw pillows, and it’s useful for hidden storage — that’s a bargain at twice the price. The reviewer also mentioned that it would also be a “fabulous place” for children’s toys or pet toys.
During your next visit to Walmart, be sure to buy the 16-inch planter and pizza pan, and thank yourself later for this easy DIY.