Walmart’s New $4 Kitchen Find Gives Pure “Dolce Vita” Energy (Perfect for Summer!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Cerritos, California, USA - April 18, 2016: Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation operating a chain of hypermarket, discount department stores and grocery stores in 27 countries.
See More Images
Credit: Idealphotographer/Shutterstock

Melamine dishes are a warm-weather staple, as they’re perfect for eating outdoors and for picnics, the beach, or camping. But melamine isn’t always known for being the most stylish dishware available — that is, until now. Gone are the days of boring plastic-looking dishes: Walmart’s new vintage-style tomato melamine dishes look like ceramic heirlooms that can’t be shattered.

“These are my picks from Walmart, and I was surprised at how many fun pieces are out for spring,” Wendy from @thekwendyhome wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “These dishes come in so many sizes and variations. Imagine this as your alfresco dining set. So cheerful and summery!”

“The tomato tray is adorable,” one person wrote in a comment. Another said, “All the tomato things!”

tan sofa on pink chair

Create your very own home design mood board with our new tool!

Walmart Launched an Entire “Tomato Girl” Summer Collection

The tomato dishes, which are from the Better Homes & Gardens brand at Walmart, are designed to look like genuine hand-painted ceramic plates. They feature red ripe tomatoes with green accents on a cream background, and they’re made with bamboo melamine, which is durable and more eco-conscious than other options out there.

Plus, prices start at just over $3 per plate.

Better Homes and Gardens Bamboo Melamine Tomato Dinner Plate
$3
$3 at Walmart

The collection includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and serving trays, like this oblong tray that’s the perfect size for serving family-style entrees.

“A cheerful tray, great for garden parties,” one Walmart shopper wrote in their review. “A great sized tray, easily fits 2-3 bowls of snacks or a full meal … Easy to wipe down and dishwasher safe makes for easy maintenance. Flat shape makes for easy storage and material seems durable and long lasting.”

Better Homes and Gardens Bamboo Melamine Tomato Serve Tray
$9
$9 at Walmart

Each piece from the tomato collection can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, which makes them just as convenient to use as ceramic plates. And each piece is a little different; this divided serving tray, for example, features little half moons around the edges, whereas some pieces have an extra stripe or brushstroke-style arches.

Better Homes and Gardens Tomato Bamboo Melamine Divided Serving Tray
$9
$9 at Walmart

And prices are so good that you can grab a complete set for under $20. Your patio table has never looked cuter! 

Design Defined

Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.

By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Filed in:
Decorating
shopping
decor & accessories
walmart
dining room

More to Love from Apartment Therapy