Walmart’s New $4 Kitchen Find Gives Pure “Dolce Vita” Energy (Perfect for Summer!)
Melamine dishes are a warm-weather staple, as they’re perfect for eating outdoors and for picnics, the beach, or camping. But melamine isn’t always known for being the most stylish dishware available — that is, until now. Gone are the days of boring plastic-looking dishes: Walmart’s new vintage-style tomato melamine dishes look like ceramic heirlooms that can’t be shattered.
“These are my picks from Walmart, and I was surprised at how many fun pieces are out for spring,” Wendy from @thekwendyhome wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “These dishes come in so many sizes and variations. Imagine this as your alfresco dining set. So cheerful and summery!”
“The tomato tray is adorable,” one person wrote in a comment. Another said, “All the tomato things!”
Walmart Launched an Entire “Tomato Girl” Summer Collection
The tomato dishes, which are from the Better Homes & Gardens brand at Walmart, are designed to look like genuine hand-painted ceramic plates. They feature red ripe tomatoes with green accents on a cream background, and they’re made with bamboo melamine, which is durable and more eco-conscious than other options out there.
Plus, prices start at just over $3 per plate.
The collection includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and serving trays, like this oblong tray that’s the perfect size for serving family-style entrees.
“A cheerful tray, great for garden parties,” one Walmart shopper wrote in their review. “A great sized tray, easily fits 2-3 bowls of snacks or a full meal … Easy to wipe down and dishwasher safe makes for easy maintenance. Flat shape makes for easy storage and material seems durable and long lasting.”
Each piece from the tomato collection can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, which makes them just as convenient to use as ceramic plates. And each piece is a little different; this divided serving tray, for example, features little half moons around the edges, whereas some pieces have an extra stripe or brushstroke-style arches.
And prices are so good that you can grab a complete set for under $20. Your patio table has never looked cuter!
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