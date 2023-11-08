The Unexpected and Trendy Water Bottle Accessory That’ll Make Your Life So Much Easier
Water bottle holders already seemed to be trending as of the past few months, but if there’s one thing that really cemented that fact, it was Oprah’s favorite things list. Just last week, the media magnate dropped her extensive catalog of home tech, kitchen tools, travel gear, and other items she can’t live without, and we were delighted to see a few of our own favorites in the lineup. From electric tea kettles to hand-poured candles, the list only reassured us that we have pretty good taste, ourselves. Among Oprah’s chosen products, we spotted the WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag. It’s essentially a quilted carrier made to hold your water bottle and a few other small essentials. If you’ve been looking for a convenient, stylish, and hands-free way to stay hydrated on the go, look no further because this is it. We have a strong feeling that once you try the HydroBag, you’ll never go back.
Whether you’re running errands or going to the gym, you’ll love the fuss-free design of the HydroBag. This sturdy little carrier is available on Amazon in 20 fashionable colors, and it sports an eye-catching puffer design, to boot. Inside, you get an 11″ waterproof compartment for your water bottle. The top of your bottle will peek out, allowing for easy access whenever you need a drink. In front of that, you have two zippered pockets, which open to reveal slots for credit cards, pens, chapstick, keys, your cell phone, and any other small items you want to bring with you. Finally, a wide, adjustable strap adds a chic touch and keeps your hands free while you walk, shop, or just hang out.
Commerce SEO editor Sarah is a big fan of the HydroBag, noting that it’s one of her favorite discoveries of 2023. “I always bring a bottle of water with me on my walks but, admittedly, hate carrying one,” she said. “This bag lets me seamlessly carry my bottle, keys, wallet, and any other essentials with ease, and I quite literally never go on walks or day trips without it.” She recently took the bag to a music festival and received endless compliments, so the HydroBag would make a great holiday gift, as well. Of course, other brands have their own versions of this product, and they’re also worth checking out.
Dagne Dover is another editor-loved brand; we adore their work totes, weekender bags, and cosmetic cases, so it only stands to reason that they’d have a stylish water bottle holder, too. The Pomelo Soma crossbody comes in seven colors and is made of durable neoprene, so it’ll stay intact no matter how heavily you fill your bottle. The main bottle compartment opens and closes via a drawstring, so it also doesn’t matter how wide your bottle is — the bag will be able to accommodate it. Aside from that, you get three pockets, again for small personal belongings.
For another stylish (and more affordable) option, head to Calpak. They make my favorite carry-on suitcase, which is also a Best List winner, not to mention a number of other beautiful travel essentials. That includes this compact water bottle holder, which is available in 15 snazzy colors and prints. It, too, has a drawstring closure for the water bottle pouch and is made from water-resistant nylon. We love this lightweight carrier for fun weekend excursions, like a camping trip or beach day. It keeps all your prized possessions on your person without the excess bulk.
In short, if you haven’t already added a water bottle holder like the HydroBag to your holiday wishlist, now’s the time to do it. It combines the convenience of a card case or wristlet with your water bottle to create the ultimate everyday accessory. And here you thought the perfect bag didn’t exist.
Buy: WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag, $47.20 (normally $59)