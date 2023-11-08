The Unexpected and Trendy Water Bottle Accessory That’ll Make Your Life So Much Easier

Water bottle holders already seemed to be trending as of the past few months, but if there’s one thing that really cemented that fact, it was Oprah’s favorite things list. Just last week, the media magnate dropped her extensive catalog of home tech, kitchen tools, travel gear, and other items she can’t live without, and we were delighted to see a few of our own favorites in the lineup. From electric tea kettles to hand-poured candles, the list only reassured us that we have pretty good taste, ourselves. Among Oprah’s chosen products, we spotted the WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag. It’s essentially a quilted carrier made to hold your water bottle and a few other small essentials. If you’ve been looking for a convenient, stylish, and hands-free way to stay hydrated on the go, look no further because this is it. We have a strong feeling that once you try the HydroBag, you’ll never go back.