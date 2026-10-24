I’m in desperate need of three home improvements: two shelving units — one for the bedroom for extra clothing storage, another for the living room to display books and picture frames — and an outdoor rug to replace my current one, which is dingy beyond repair. And I’m shopping for them this weekend at Way Day, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the season with prices that go up to 80% off. In addition to checking off my personal shopping list, I browsed the site to find the best Way Day deals available now, including patio furniture, living room furniture, rugs, and storage solutions. Browse my finds below before the sale ends on Monday, October 26 (plus everything ships free!).