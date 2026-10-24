15 Way Day Deals We Think Are Way Too Good to Pass Up, from Furniture to Washable Rugs

Laura Gurfein
Laura Gurfein
published about 4 hours ago
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Dining room with floral wallpaper, round table, wooden chairs, green sofa, and hanging plants.
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Credit: Sylvie Li

I’m in desperate need of three home improvements: two shelving units — one for the bedroom for extra clothing storage, another for the living room to display books and picture frames — and an outdoor rug to replace my current one, which is dingy beyond repair. And I’m shopping for them this weekend at Way Day, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the season with prices that go up to 80% off.  In addition to checking off my personal shopping list, I browsed the site to find the best Way Day deals available now, including patio furniture, living room furniture, rugs, and storage solutions. Browse my finds below before the sale ends on Monday, October 26 (plus everything ships free!).

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter, Queen
$113$46

Wayfair’s all-season down alternative comforter has more than 7,000 five-star reviews from customers. The hypoallergenic comforter’s box stitching not only keeps its fill evenly distributed, but also gives beds a crisp, clean, and comfortable look. “Just the right thickness to keep you cozy but not sweating at night,” customer Karen from Austin, Texas, wrote in a review.

$46 at Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Valentin Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 5'3"x7'7"
$280$62

As I mentioned, I’m in need of a new deck covering, and I’m seriously considering this Kelly Clarkson indoor/outdoor rug while it’s 78% off. The polypropylene rug has a simple striped pattern with a distressed look, and it cleans up with a good old-fashioned hosedown.

$62 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Atalyia Wide Wing Back Armchair
$690$247

This classic wing back armchair is upholstered in a sumptuous faux leather that’s “soft yet firm, easy to maintain and clean, and feels/looks/acts like genuine leather,” customer Michael wrote in a review. The nailhead trim along the arms and base only adds to its elegance.

$247 at Wayfair
Ebern Designs Kjeld Arched Floor Lamp
$86$52

If you shun the Big Light, this arched floor lamp is a must-have. Standing 63 inches tall, the lamp has a modest arch to it, a weighted base to keep it from tipping over, and a convenient on-off switch you can tap with your foot. Heads up, it doesn’t come with a light bulb — here are the light bulbs we prefer for cozy ambience.

$52 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Bryonie Cocktail Ottoman
$300$150

Cocktails, ottomans, and storage are three of my favorite things — and this clever piece of furniture combines them all. The ottoman measures 28 inches in diameter and has a wooden top for drinks, snacks, and remotes. Lift it up to reveal storage space for extra blankets and books.

$150 at Wayfair
Millwood Pines Arhab Corner Bookcase
$113$96

This funky corner bookcase with five tiered shelves turns an otherwise unused space into a focal point. One Wayfair customer called it “the most beautiful piece of furniture,” while another said, “It gives the tree aesthetic I was looking for with beautiful grain.”

$96 at Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Brigit Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet
$139$74

I have a freestanding bathroom cabinet from Wayfair that’s just like this one, and I can’t tell you how useful it is. I keep go-tos like hair ties and a decorative tray for my glasses on the top surface, while my entire makeup collection, first-aid supplies, travel-size bottles, hair tools, and so, so much more lives below.

$74 at Wayfair
17 Stories Computer Desk
$290$166

This computer desk is more than just a desk; it’s a whole workstation. It has two drawers on the left side (upon which a printer could sit) and ample shelf space to show off books, photos, and knickknacks. Wayfair customer Megan wrote that the desk is able to accommodate “both of my additional monitors.”

$166 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Borgia Concrete Propane Fire Pit Table
$470$396

This concrete firepit table lights up with just the twist of a knob. Powered by propane fuel, it can run for up to 10 hours at a time. Side handles help you move it to just the right spot on your patio, and a waterproof cover keeps it protected when not in use.

$396 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Shawnna Weather-Resistant Foldable Adirondack Chair
$269$110

This classic Adirondack chair is now under $120 thanks to Way Day. The long, low seat is made for easy lounging, and its weather-resistant material keeps its color vibrant. Plus, it folds away for easy storage in the offseason. “Great for reading a book while enjoying nature,” Wayfair customer Donna wrote.

$110 at Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Weber Area Rug
$365$114

At this point in my life, I’m not buying a rug unless it’s machine-washable, like this vintage-inspired boho rug from the Kelly Clarkson collection. The power-loomed polyester rug is low pile and designed for high-traffic areas. To keep it from moving around, add a rug pad of the same size to your cart.

$114 at Wayfair
Mistana Arcola Wicker Rattan Table Lamp, Set of 2
$370$80

This pair of wicker rattan table lamps are an airy alternative to heavy metal bases. And while it’s an obvious match for coastal decor, they can blend in with a range of aesthetics, from modern to farmhouse. Customers say they give a “warm glow” and are the “perfect size for a bedroom nightstand.”

$80 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Seylow Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
$660$530

Lay down the back of this faux leather convertible sofa for a quick power nap between Zoom meetings or for an overnight guest. It measures just under 7 feet long, and to provide extra stability in futon mode, there are foldable legs on the back cushions.

$530 at Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Ashwin Upholstered Wingback Headboard, Queen
$460$250

Adding or switching out your headboard is an unexpected way to give your bedroom a refresh. This tufted headboard is compatible with most metal bed frames thanks to an open slot design on its own metal legs. The nailhead trim on the wing backs only adds to its elegance.

$250 at Wayfair
Highland Dunes Mcclurg Acacia Outdoor Lounge Chair, Set of 2
$512$434

Way Day is a great time to stock up on outdoor furniture for next year (or place around your winter fire pit). And this pair of outdoor lounge chairs, with its deep seats and water-resistant cushions atop acacia wood frames, is one of Wayfair’s top deals. They’d fit in just as well on a small balcony or porch as they would on a large deck among other outdoor furniture.

$434 at Wayfair
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