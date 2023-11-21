Newsletters

Wayfair is Offering Up to 80% Off for Black Friday — Shop Our Top Home Picks

Morgan Pryor
Credit: Jason Rampe

It’s likely your favorite time of the year if you’re the type of shopper who likes to keep an eye on items until they’re marked down. At last, your patience is about to pay off! Black Friday sales have been nothing short of epic lately, with brands from Pottery Barn to Macy’s to West Elm rolling out deals well in advance of the actual shopping holiday. If you want to maximize your savings to the fullest, our advice is to check out retailers that are already known for being budget-friendly, like Wayfair. The brand is one of our first stops when we want to save money and snag the most stylish pieces possible.

Area rugs, bed frames, dining tables — you name it, and it’s likely included in Wayfair’s massive sale, which features pieces at up to 80 percent off (!). We browsed every category for the best discounts, and we’ve come up with 10 items that you can’t miss. Check them out below!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Geo 84" Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
$622.50
was $1500.00

Velvet couches have been having a moment for years, and we don’t see them ever going out of style. In addition to green, the Geo Sofa is available in eleven other jewel hues, and beyond the eye-catching color, the button-tufted detail on the seat provides another layer of visual interest.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Esme Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Arms, Beige
Wayfair
$219.99
was $274.99

This chair will be the perfect addition to your space if natural-looking decor is up your alley. The rattan on either arm gives off a subtle boho vibe, and its high-density foam cushions come in a number of colors — though we especially love the brightening beige tone.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Calvo Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Wayfair
$97.99
was $210.00

Looking for a neutral rug that isn’t too plain? This piece has a gray geometric print on top of a beige background, making it so that the shapes stand out just enough, but not too much. Plus, it’s pet and kid-friendly, ensuring that it’ll last for a long time.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Grady Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$120.00
was $245.19

You can’t go wrong with a classic, MCM-style nightstand like this one. At only 18 inches wide, small bedroom owners will love this option, though it still has two drawers to tuck away any knick-knacks or essentials you’d like to have within reach.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Matheney Metal Platform Bed
Wayfair
$142.99
was $259.00

This metal bed frame has a vintage feel, and it's a traditional look that has proven to be timeless over the years. The headboard and footboard’s bars are adorned with decorative ball joints — a touch of subtle detailing that elevates it even further.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Kelly Clarkson Home Courseulles 5-Piece Sled Dining Set
Wayfair
$256.00
was $665.48

With how pricey most dining sets are, this one is a steal — and, despite its budget-friendly price, it's seriously glamorous. The glass table and four velvet chairs have gold-finished accents, and the table’s legs are shaped like an open tripod, which looks way more interesting than most standard options.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Michaelson Media Console
Wayfair
$244.99
was $478.50

This well-reviewed media console will bring a modern feel to your living space while providing ample storage for all of your electronics with its open shelves on each corner. It even has a built-in cutout to wrangle all of your wires and keep them tucked away.

Buy Now
8 / 10
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Latte & Cappuccino Maker
Wayfair
$85.66
was $155.95

This luxe (yet affordable) machine will take your morning coffee to the next level. It can whip up café-quality lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos easily, and to top it off, its compact design won’t take up too much space on your countertop.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Baird Solid Wood 3 Legs End Table
Wayfair
$51.99
was $69.99

If you don’t have much room next to your bed or couch, this 18- by 16-inch, Scandinavian-inspired side table will do the trick. Its organic shape and solid mango wood body will blend in well with any aesthetic.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Staub Ceramics Mini Round Cocotte Set (Set of 3)
Wayfair
$59.95
was $115.00

Your side dishes and desserts will look stylish on your dining table in these miniature cocottes from Staub, which come in blue, cherry, and white. The cast iron material is also ultra-durable, given that it’s scratch-resistant and can withstand the oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Buy Now
How-To Toolkits