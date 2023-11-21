Wayfair is Offering Up to 80% Off for Black Friday — Shop Our Top Home Picks

It’s likely your favorite time of the year if you’re the type of shopper who likes to keep an eye on items until they’re marked down. At last, your patience is about to pay off! Black Friday sales have been nothing short of epic lately, with brands from Pottery Barn to Macy’s to West Elm rolling out deals well in advance of the actual shopping holiday. If you want to maximize your savings to the fullest, our advice is to check out retailers that are already known for being budget-friendly, like Wayfair. The brand is one of our first stops when we want to save money and snag the most stylish pieces possible.