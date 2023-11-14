Newsletters

8 Gifts to Snag ASAP from Macy’s Early Black Friday Sale

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Photo: Sidney Bensimon; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Forget Black Friday weekend: It’s a month-long celebration now! Since the beginning of November, brands have been rolling out their holiday sales well in advance of the biggest shopping day of the year, and we’re extremely relieved. It totally takes the pressure off of only having a few days to get all of your gifts done, and we all can use a bit of stress relief around this time of year.

Macy’s is one of the brands that have helped us out, and their Black Friday deals are just as spectacular as we expected. Furniture, cookware, tech — you name it, and it’s likely a part of their Early Access sale. The huge amount of options means that you’ll definitely find gifts that your recipients will love — but the quantity also means that it can be a bit overwhelming to sort through. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you, landing on eight giftable items that are majorly discounted right now. It’s time to go shopping!

Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Macy’s
$9.99
was $35.00

Is there any better gift than an ultra-plush blanket? This one is reversible, allowing your giftee to change up the look whenever they want; on one side, it's a checkered, soft faux fur, and on the other, it's faux sherpa.

Charter Club Cozy Plush Wrap Robe Throw
Macy’s
$14.99
was $30.00

Somehow, there might be an even better gift than a blanket: a robe and blanket all in one. Over a thousand reviewers love it, with several writing that it doesn't need to be washed in any special way, and there's no piling or shedding. One reviewer gifted it to their pre-teen years ago, and said she “loves the feel, the ability to wrap up in it, and most especially the pockets.”

The Cellar Enameled Cast Iron 6-Qt. Round Dutch Oven
Macy’s
$59.99
was $199.99

A Dutch oven will be a workhorse in your giftee’s kitchen — and with its six-quart capacity, it’ll help them, especially with larger meals. As opposed to most other options on the market, this piece is only $60, and it still works just as quickly and efficiently and looks stylish on your stovetop.

Blissy Standard Silk Pillowcase
Macy’s
$58.50
was $117.00

After testing the top options on the market, we named this silk pillowcase as the best one for hair. Best List editor Britt described it as “softer than other silk pillowcases that I’ve used,” which is reason enough to snag it as a gift!

BlendJet 2 16 Ounce Portable Electric Blender
Macy’s
$42.50
was $49.95

I got a portable blender during a White Elephant gift exchange years ago, and it's still a staple in my kitchen to this day. Your giftee will get tons of use out of this option, too, which has over 16,000 five-star ratings. Portable and rechargeable, it’ll take up hardly any cabinet space, and it claims to blend anything in no more than 20 seconds.

Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Candle
Macy’s
$55.99
was $75.00

Like a blanket, a candle is a safe bet for a gift, especially one like this that has a subtle scent. Still, it’s more special than your average candle, thanks to its stunning vessel which has two bronze butterflies on the lid.

Samsonite Silhouette 17 20" Carry-on Softside Spinner
Macy’s
$207.99
was $520.00

Senior commerce editor Alicia carried the Bartlett model of the Spinner around Europe for half a month and it still looked good as new afterward, so we have no doubt that this Samsonite offering is equally as durable. The travel lover in your life will thank you!

EDIFIER Mp230 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Macy’s
$89.99
was $149.99

As someone who owns Edifier’s bookshelf speakers, I can attest to the brand’s superior sound quality. This bluetooth speaker can run for 10 hours at a time, and the true showstopper is its vintage design, inspired by radios from the 1950s and ‘60s.

