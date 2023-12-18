This Multi-Use Coffee Table Provides Hidden Storage and Extra Seating — And It’s Almost Half Off
At first, picking out furniture for a small space can seem like a pretty intimidating task. Of course, you want your pieces to be stylish, but you need to think a step further and find ones that are functional, too (or more specifically, multi-functional). As a small-space dweller myself — I lived in a studio where the fridge was about three feet away from my bed — I truly cannot overstate the importance of furniture with storage. A bed with drawers underneath, a storage bench that’ll hide all of your blankets and sweaters, a couch that has storage space under the cushions — there are a ton of ingenious swaps that’ll make your home more space-efficient.
We’re always on the hunt for double-duty pieces (just check out some of our recs) but we just found one that’s blown us away. Everly Quinn’s Sohad Coffee Table not only serves two functions, but three — all while looking seriously stunning. And the good news doesn’t stop there: It’s almost 50% off at Wayfair!
What is the Sohad Lift Top Extendable Frame Coffee Table with Storage?
You really did read that correctly: Everly Quinn’s coffee table can perform three functions beyond what you would expect of a normal coffee table. First, the marble-textured top lifts up, providing you with a raised platform that’s perfect for those who work from home. Underneath, you’ll find a hollowed-out center for holding books, games, or any other knick-knacks. It’ll keep the items in an easily accessible location, all while making your space look less cluttered in the process. Last but not least, the coffee table also works as a sort of dining table, thanks to the three ottomans that tuck into its base. You’ll have ample seating any time you have guests over, and when the ottomans aren’t in use, you’ll hardly notice they’re there.
What Wayfair Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“Everything I’ve been looking for in a coffee table! The seats are super comfortable and sturdy, the top lifts up like it’s supposed to. Love it!” – Madison
“Beautiful coffee table that fits our space perfectly. I love the white sintered marble top and the hidden storage as well as the height adjustability for times that I need to type on my notebook computer. This table is in our beach house and will not only be a great coffee table but will be a dining table for kids that stay there.” – Charles
“This was the best decision. This table looks great in my living and has become our game table. It’s great quality and stores our board games and the remote to keep away from my 2 yr old!” – Audrey
This is the ingenious small-space solution that you never knew you needed, and trust us, you’ll never want to go back to a regular coffee table once you introduce this one to your living room. (Plus, you won’t have to, with its scratch-resistant and waterproof top and sturdy stainless steel base.) Hurry to snag it while it’s still marked down!
Buy: Sohad Lift Top Extendable Frame Coffee Table with Storage, $639.99 (normally $1199.90)