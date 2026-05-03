Even on Wayfair the most similar set of chairs comes in at $246.32, or $123.50 per chair. You can find other sets that are a bit less, but you’re still going to pay $120 or more per chair, and in this economy $40 savings on a chair matters!



Now that I’m hooked on buying commercial-grade outdoor furniture from a restaurant supply store rather than going the traditional residential retail route, I’ve been perusing everything from the dining tables to the umbrellas. I’m even wondering if I need to give my patio a café makeover to continue the French theme. And if you’re curious how my French vision came together, a marble table with scroll detailing and array of French-inspired herbs brought the dream to life.