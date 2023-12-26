Newsletters

10 Can’t-Miss Deals From West Elm’s Massive End-of-Season Sale

With the new year rounding the corner, there’s no better time to take a look around your home to see if it’s time to make any changes. Adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new without a total overhaul. West Elm is one stop you need to make to find tons of options for bedding, decor, storage solutions, and so much more.

From a cozy new throw to warm up with for movie nights to a charging nightstand to keep your tech and other belongings safely stowed, we’ve compiled some editor-favorites that can help to update your home, no matter the size of the space or your personal style. Did we mention they’re all on sale, too? Read on to see how you can upgrade your space and get ready to add one (or a few) of these must-have finds to your cart.

1 / 10
Blackout Curtain
West Elm
$31.20
was $39.00

Add an extra layer of privacy with blackout curtains. What’s great about a curtain such as this one is that it blocks out light and noise for much better sleep, making it a great addition to a bedroom. It also prevents other furniture from fading from blocking out the light. In the colder months the curtain may also double as an added layer of insulation, locking in any heat from escaping. The curtain is available in multiple lengths.

2 / 10
Streamline C-Side Table
West Elm
$223.20
was $279.00

Compact with a C-shaped design, this petite table was made to fit perfectly in smaller rooms. It’s the perfect spot to rest items such as drinks, books, magazines, plants and more. The space underneath is open, and so it can also hold more items to keep them out of the way. It can be styled well in a living room next to the couch or as a nightstand next to a bed. The table is sold in two finishes, including cerused white wood and white marble.

3 / 10
Chunky Cotton Knit Throw
West Elm
$64.50
was $129.00

Even when it's not on sale, this super-soft chunky cotton knit throw is worth adding to your cart. It comes in seven earth tones and has a weave small enough to keep you warm but big enough to be a stand-out decor piece worth draping over everything, from sofas to beds.

4 / 10
Mid-Century Closed Nightstand, 18" Charging
West Elm
$349.00
was $449.00

This mid-century modern nightstand hides two USB sockets and two power outlets under a flip-top cover at the back of the stand. Charge all your devices at night, then flip the top down in the morning for a clean look. Two drawers give you space to store cords, books, and other nighttime essentials.

5 / 10
Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Sham Set, Full/Queen
West Elm
$133.50
was $267.00

This gorgeous duvet and sham set adds an element of glamour to any bedroom. Channel old-school Hollywood with its lustrous sheen, or go boho and add some funky throw pillows to make this set reflect your personal style. It comes in a variety of colors including ocean, petal, and pearl grey. It’s also OEKO-TEX Certified in a Fair Trade factory, supporting fair and safe labor practices.

6 / 10
Elinor Rattan Wall Mirror
West Elm
$183.20
was $229.00

You've made plans for your next floor lamp and area rug, but you can't skip out on the wall decor. Hang this eye-catching round mirror in any room, and watch as visitors rave over its stunning boho-inspired design. The rattan weave creates a sun-like shape, but this piece remains easy to style with other trinkets. With your purchase, you also get the necessary hardware for a quick installation.

7 / 10
Fine Line Metal Round Basket, Medium
West Elm
$71.20
was $89.00

You likely won't realize the full convenience of this metal basket until it's sitting by your front door. Drop umbrellas, yoga mats, and other items inside its industrial-chic metal frame for easy temporary storage — then deal with them later. The basket is available in this demure matte black finish, as well as a pretty gold-toned brass.

8 / 10
Washed Cotton Percale Quilt & Sham Set, Full/Queen
West Elm
$189.60
was $237.00

Paired with flannel sheets, this washed cotton quilt and sham set will up your bed's coziness quotient by at least 100 percent. They're made from garment washed percale cotton, which means they're super soft from the get-go. You can buy the entire set (quilt and shams) or each piece individually.

9 / 10
Faux Fur Chinchilla Throw, Standard
West Elm
$54.50
was $109.00

West Elm's faux fur throws are the ultimate wintertime cuddle buddies. They're extremely soft and instantly add a luxe look to a sofa, chair, or bedscape, especially this plush faux chinchilla option. They also make great gifts — who wouldn't want to curl up under one of these on a frosty night?

10 / 10
Harmony 2-Piece Chaise Sectional, 117"
West Elm
$3398.30
was $3998.00

Make your new year and home remodel all about comfort. This sectional was built specifically to create a comfortable seating option, made with extra plush and cloud-like seat cushions. Each cushion cover is also removable, so they’re easy to take off and wash when needed. A big bonus is that this sofa is also available in several different fabric and shade options, allowing for the piece to cater to all different home styles.

