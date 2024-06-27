Where Does Travis Kelce Live? Check Out All of His Homes
Travis Kelce may have been a star in his own right when the 2023 NFL season started last fall, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was catapulted to global fame when the news leaked that he was dating pop juggernaut Taylor Swift. Overnight, Kelce’s name went from known only to football fans to the cover of seemingly every paper, website, and tabloid in the world.
But how has this newfound recognition affected his real estate portfolio? Kelce recently signed a $34.5 million contract with the Chiefs organization, which makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and, when coupled with lucrative endorsements, makes him a wealthy man. But where does Travis Kelce live? Let’s find out.
Where Does Travis Kelce Live?
Travis Kelce currently lives in a mansion in Leawood, Kansas, a city not too far from the Chiefs’ home stadium. He bought the $6 million estate after he started dating Swift, and it’s a pretty nice upgrade from his previous home in another Kansas City neighborhood.
Leawood, Kansas
Kelce’s latest real estate venture, finalized earlier this year as reported by Realtor.com, is a breathtaking $6 million French Regency-inspired mansion. The 17,000-square-foot home, nestled in a gated community in Leawood, Kansas (just over the state line from KC), features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a gorgeous pool, a full bar, and a state-of-the-art media room. The estate, nestled on 3.5 acres in a cul-de-sac, is only 20 minutes from the Chiefs’ home at Arrowhead Stadium.
Briarcliff West, Kansas City
Before the real estate glow-up, Kelce spent most of his time in a custom 10,000-square-foot home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City. The home, though smaller than his newest acquisition, was just as luxurious, with seven bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a gourmet kitchen, an in-home gym, a wine cellar, and a gorgeous pool and outdoor recreation area.
Kelce purchased the home, which was located directly on the street, for $995,000 in 2019. After news of his and Swift’s romance hit the papers, Travis’s brother Jason said the otherwise quiet, affluent neighborhood was overrun with exuberant fans and paparazzi, prompting Kelce to look for somewhere a bit more private.
Orlando, Florida
Kelce doesn’t spend all his time in KC. He, along with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason, and their mother, Donna, co-own a luxe condo in Orlando, purchased in 2019. The 1,434-square-foot condo is located in Orlando’s Baldwin Park neighborhood and boasts a modest two-bed, two-bath layout. Donna is the primary resident of the $355,000 condo.
Kansas City Penthouse
Back in 2018, in the pre-mansion, pre-Taylor days, Kelce leased a luxury Kansas City penthouse in a building dubbed One Light Luxury. It’s unclear whether he maintained his lease after purchasing his newest home, but he called the apartment at One Light home for many years. The luxury penthouse boasted floor-to-ceiling windows, offering outstanding city views, along with a rooftop pool, tenant theater and lounge, top-of-the-line gym, and personalized concierge services for around $3,400 per month (sorry, New Yorkers!).