I’m Putting a Kitchen Whisk in My Garden (the Reason Is Ridiculously Cute)
The older I get, the more people in my life are interested in birds. Some friends are more casual bird-watchers, but more than one friend has gone on dedicated birding trips, bought fancy bird feeders, and searched forests and marshes at the crack of dawn in the hopes of glimpsing a rare species. I haven’t yet crossed over to the bird-watching lifestyle (and I have weirdly small bedroom windows), but I can definitely appreciate birds of all chirps and colors.
One simple way to show your love for the birds is by taking a page from Mary Poppins and, well, feeding them. You don’t need to invest in a fancy bird feeder; in fact, according to one Instagram video, all you need is a small whisk (and birdseed).
What Is the DIY Whisk Bird Feeder Hack?
Thanks to a video from former art teacher Clare Hooper, who currently creates content about cute crafts and DIY projects, I now know how easy it is to turn a kitchen whisk into a bird feeder. Yep, you heard that right: All you need to entice feathered friends to your home is to get your hands on a small kitchen whisk.
Make sure it has a hole at the top of the handle, and Hooper does suggest a silicone whisk, because those are easier to clean and tend to come in fun colors. There are so many for almost no money at all — you can get one for $2.99 at the Webstaurant store, one for $6.39 at the Container Store, or a set of two, if you want to put two bird feeders up, for $9.99 at World Market, for example.
Then, all you need to do is thread a piece of string or twine through the hole and tie it in a knot. After that, simply get your hands on some spherical-shaped birdseed (softer is better, per Hooper) and pop it in the middle of the whisk. The whisk’s wires keep the seed ball in place, and the string lets you hang the whisk upside down wherever it’ll fit in your yard, on your patio, or even a fire escape. All that’s left to do is sit back and let the pecking begin!
Why This DIY Feeder Is a Must-Try
Honestly, some DIY projects intimidate me. I love getting creative, and I’ve even done prop design for theater, but even the thought of mounting something on my wall makes me want to go into avoidance mode. But Hooper’s DIY bird feeder idea is so simple, it actually makes me want to go out of my way to do it.
As simple as it is to create these little hanging bird feeders, there are plenty of customization possibilities. You could decorate the whisks, or use a variety of whisk sizes and colors, as long as the birdseed fits. Plus, they can be hung up in all sorts of places outdoors. You never know; maybe someone will see your whisk bird feeder and become inspired to make their own.