I’m Putting a Kitchen Whisk in My Garden (the Reason Is Ridiculously Cute)

Then, all you need to do is thread a piece of string or twine through the hole and tie it in a knot. After that, simply get your hands on some spherical-shaped birdseed (softer is better, per Hooper) and pop it in the middle of the whisk. The whisk’s wires keep the seed ball in place, and the string lets you hang the whisk upside down wherever it’ll fit in your yard, on your patio, or even a fire escape. All that’s left to do is sit back and let the pecking begin!