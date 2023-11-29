As if a gingerbread house wasn’t enough, World Market also happens to have a laser-cut illuminated mid-century modern home that would look great on your mantel. If you’d like something much smaller for your tree, there’s a three-pack set of handcrafted ornaments that also resemble miniature mid-century modern houses.



Because this mid-century modern gingerbread house exists, does that mean that there could technically be a gingerbread apartment? Perhaps there’s a suburban full of gingerbread people with their decorative houses. Either way, this kit — along with the other notable kits from World Market — can be an entertaining activity to share with your loved ones before Christmas.