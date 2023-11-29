This Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House Is the Tiny Home of Your Dreams
Mid-century modern design is officially good enough to eat. This season, gingerbread houses come in castle and pillow form, and now, thanks to World Market, they’re also coming in sleek mid-century modern silhouettes.
The Woodland Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House Kit is a much-needed revamp of the traditional slightly lopsided gingerbread house. For only $13 at World Market, this cookie kit can be an impressive addition to your Christmas to-do list — plus, you can eat it.
According to the product’s description, the kit is a “fun and stylish twist on tradition,” and there’s no baking required. Everything that you’ll need to assemble this home, such as the cookie panels, icing, candy beads, peppermint sticks, and pastel gumdrop buttons, is included in the kit. The mid-century modern design isn’t the only creative gingerbread house that World Market is offering this holiday season — take a look at the camper and the mushroom village. This Christmas, gingerbread people can have nicely curated homes, too!
As if a gingerbread house wasn’t enough, World Market also happens to have a laser-cut illuminated mid-century modern home that would look great on your mantel. If you’d like something much smaller for your tree, there’s a three-pack set of handcrafted ornaments that also resemble miniature mid-century modern houses.
Because this mid-century modern gingerbread house exists, does that mean that there could technically be a gingerbread apartment? Perhaps there’s a suburban full of gingerbread people with their decorative houses. Either way, this kit — along with the other notable kits from World Market — can be an entertaining activity to share with your loved ones before Christmas.