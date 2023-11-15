This Gingerbread House Throw Pillow from Pottery Barn Kids Will Make Your Holiday So Much Sweeter — and It’s on Sale and Selling Fast
As a member of Apartment Therapy’s commerce team, I feel like I’ve seen it all when it comes to holiday decorations. Trees, ornaments, garlands, wreaths, inflatable Santas, bubbling-candle nightlights — you name it. But recently I got word that Rifle Paper Co., one of our favorite sources for stationery and home decor that are like beautiful works of art, collaborated on a holiday collection with Pottery Barn Kids. And the one item that really caught my eye? The sweet Rifle Paper Co. Gingerbread Felt Pillow, which is currently on sale for Black Friday.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
Made from 100 percent wool with a polyester fiber fill, the adorable pillow looks like something out of a fairy tale. It’s got a roof with colorful “candy” tiles and a white icing trim; windows with what looks like red licorice pinwheels peeping out; a starlight peppermint above the window in the front of the house; and what appear to be chocolate-coated candies adding pops of color around the door frame and side of the house.
Pottery Barn Kids’ Rifle Paper Co. collab includes everything from Nutcracker-themed Christmas stockings to festive bedding, but I think the Rifle Paper Co. Felt Gingerbread Pillow is the real shining star of the collection. It’s the perfect way to make any room more merry during the holidays, whether it’s placed on a sofa, an accent chair, or a bed. And though it was crafted with Christmas in mind, it’s whimsical enough to display all year round. One word of caution, though, this pillow is only on sale for a limited time and it’s selling fast, so snag yours before it’s gone for good.
Buy: Rifle Paper Co. Felt Gingerbread Pillow, $39 (normally $49.50)